Opening Day for spring training is a little more than a month away and starting on Friday more you can get tickets for the Tampa Bay Rays spring games.
The Rays announced Tuesday that single-game tickets for spring training home games at Charlotte Sports Park go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets will be available exclusively through RaysBaseball.com on Friday. Single-game tickets will be available via phone by calling 888-FAN-RAYS and at the Charlotte Sports Park Box Office beginning on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Rays will offer a variety of ticket specials throughout the spring training. Military, teachers and first responders will be able to purchase field reserved and baseline reserved tickets to four select home games for $10. March 4 will be Senior Day, when fans 60 years or older can purchase $15 field reserved and baseline reserved tickets. All ticket specials will be available exclusively online through RaysBaseball.com/specials.
Spring training season tickets for the 16-game schedule at Charlotte Sports Park start at $295.
Fans can purchase 2020 spring training season tickets, mini packs and group tickets through RaysBaseball.com/spring or by calling 888-FAN-RAYS.
