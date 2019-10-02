OAKLAND, Calif. — Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg was reportedly set to have some interesting guests at Wednesday night’s AL wild-card game.
Stephen Bronfman, leader of the group seeking to bring baseball back to Montreal, was heading to Oakland, with some colleagues.
Sternberg, who announced in June the Rays would like to have the team split future seasons between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal, arranged for their tickets, the Tampa Bay Times has learned, though it’s not clear if they were seated together.
Le Journal de Montreal said of the development (via Google translation): If the news seems at first sight innocuous, it is significant in the process of the possible return of the major baseball in Montreal.
The Rays received permission in June from MLB to explore the unprecedented, and somewhat problematic, plan, and then held a media conference at the Dali museum to explain the benefits of splitting home games, with the team starting the season in the Tampa Bay area and finishing in Montreal. Under the plan, new open-air stadiums would be built in both markets.
Bronfman later held a media conference in Montreal and detailed why having a team on a part-time basis was better than waiting to pursue a relocation or expansion franchise.
The Rays can’t negotiate with Montreal or Bronfman, whose group would likely buy a minority interest in the team, until getting permission from the city of St. Petersburg as part of the Tropicana Field use agreement that runs through the 2027 season.
Talks between the Rays and St. Petersburg have been ongoing, with three reported meetings, but no resolution. St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman would like the team to instead build a new full-time stadium in St. Petersburg. Sternberg said in June staying in St. Petersburg or Tampa was unlikely.
