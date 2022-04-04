PORT CHARLOTTE – Welp.
Did you know the first known use of the word “welp” occurred in 1987? I don’t know how Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary knows that, but I am obliged to trust them since they acknowledge my use of “dumpster fire” in 2006 to be that term’s first known use.
This fun fact hurtles your way courtesy the Tampa Bay Rays’ spring training home finale on Monday, where 2,100 souls squeezed into the 7,670-seat Charlotte Sports Park to see Atlanta defeat the good guys, 8-2.
Rays slugger Mike Zunino lodged a baseball in the left field berm while starting pitcher Josh Fleming showcased the importance of a hurler fielding his position. After that, the Braves smushed hometown nine.
This little, local rivalry takes its show down the road to CoolToday Park for the Braves’ home spring finale today. If you want a good giggle, ask your GPS the best way to reach CoolToday from CSP. I’m convinced a few of the possible routes go through people’s yards.
Battle of the Ports?
The Port Authority?
River Road Rivalry?
Tamiami Two-Step?
Portapalooza?
Many factors to consider. If you’ve got a good one, pass it along. It dawns on me that in a couple of years, CSP’s address might be West Port and all manner of directional nom de plumes could be in play.
How ironic is it, by the way, that a team managed by someone named Cash won’t accept any cash at their home ballpark?
That thought came to me as I walked the crowd-free concourse during the seventh inning. We’ll be living in a cashless society one day, perhaps soon. Right now, though? That’s not happening and it’s especially not going to happen in Charlotte County.
This is something the Braves seem perfectly aware of. My lettuce is still good at CoolToday Park. If the Rays consider their conversion to be a success, I’d have to remind them they tip-toed between the raindrops this spring. Try having the parking attendants run those debit cards during a sudden rain storm and see whether or not the whole scene devolves into a Mad Max sequel.
There is one place in Charlotte Sports Park where cash is accepted – the tip jars at the concession stands. Alas, I don’t know how much money those poor folks make. When I hit the third-base stand just before game time, the jars (popcorn boxes, actually) were empty.
The 2,100 in attendance Monday gave the Rays a total of 24,146 for nine home dates this spring. That comes to an average of 2,862 per game. Charlotte’s two largest home crowds were both Braves games – 3,638 for the opener and then 4,102 on March 27.
You want to read something really wacky? The two smallest crowds at CoolToday Park occurred when the Rays came to visit. Even then, both games outdrew CSP’s best days (4,602 on March 23, 4,439 on March 31).
That’s a long way of telling you something you already know – the Rays draw flies everywhere they go.
As a baseball fan, I find that depressing. The Rays are a fun bunch to watch. They play the game the right way in every way, and to a man, they have great personalities.
Brett Phillips is a national treasure. Kevin Kiermaier is a baseball player’s baseball player. Wander Franco is a generational talent.
The pitching staff is endlessly varied. Pitching coach Kyle Snyder is an arm whisperer.
Kevin Cash is a creative manager and the Rays’ front office is playing chess while the rest of baseball plays checkers. The only possible other analog out there is the A’s, but look at how they blow themselves up every two years … the Rays don’t do that.
The Rays have been around long enough that kids born on their first opening day have graduated college and moved back into their parents’ basements.
Yet the Rays still have no purchase. Their fan base remains vanishingly small. Their home dates with the Yankees are still home dates for the Yankees.
Why?
The prevailing wisdom in 1998 centered around the notion that, in time, the Rays would grow their fanbase. Literally. Kids would grow up rooting for the hometown team. There was every reason to believe that could happen. Recall where baseball was in 1998 – the thick of the Great Home Run Race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. The sport’s popularity was spiking.
Alas, the time Gen Z was old enough to read, the story was PEDs. And now that the Millennials have stopped drooling on their bibs, no one has time for a 3 hour, 42-minute hackathon featuring three times as many strikeouts as hits.
Wait, there’s more.
Gen Z and the Millennials are nothing like the generations that came before them when it comes to sporting preferences. It’s a whole new ball game.
A recent Harris poll discovered the NBA was more popular among Gen Z and Millennials than even the NFL.
An exhaustive YPulse survey of sports fans spanning the ages of 13 to 39 drilled a bit deeper. Among Gen Z, the MLB ranked fifth behind the NBA, NFL, NCAA football and NCAA basketball. The Millennials were downright alien, ranking the NBA, NFL, UFC, UEFA and LaLiga ahead of MLB.
It’s worth noting MLB only barely beat out e-sports among Gen Z, while the Premier League nearly overtook baseball among Millennials.
Moral of the story: As it stands, new fans are not going to come through those gates at Charlotte Sports Park.
So why run off the two generations who still want to come by catering to two generations who won’t come? Yes, it’s not a sound business strategy to rely on the Boomers and Gen X not dying. But here’s the thing – baseball has refused to change with the times in the way the NBA and NFL have done. Both of those leagues have tweaked their competition rules as needed to adapt to change strategies and the constantly evolving athletes.
Instead, the sport has spent most of its time fighting over a monopoly board with players wanting many more millions of the owners’ billions. The sport is slowly beginning to adapt ,but the key word there is “slowly.”
Hey MLB: Tell me you’re out of touch with Americans without telling me you’re out of touch with Americans.
Where was I?
Oh, yeah.
Welp.
