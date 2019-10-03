Tampa Bay Times
OAKLAND, Calif. — After ousting the favored A’s in the AL wild-card game on Wednesday, the Rays jetted off to Houston for a bigger challenge, facing the MLB-best 107-win Astros.
The Astros certainly have the advantages in the best-of-five division series, starting with their star quality pitching staff led by Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke.
But the Rays have some things on their side.
One is history, as they went 4-3 against the Astros this season.
The other is momentum, the residual of their September surge to the playoffs, and Wednesday’s win.
“They’re a great team,’’ Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier said amid the clubhouse celebration. “Won three out of four from them the first series of the year at our place, they beat us two out of three at their place. We know their pitchers are studs.
“They’re a great team, but it’s the playoffs. Anything can happen. But we’re rolling right now. We’re confident and that’s dangerous. Because if our pitchers keep doing what they’re doing and we find ways to manufacture runs, we’re going to be dangerous.’’
Rays top winner Charlie Morton spent 2017-18 pitching and winning with the Astros, so has a better sense of what it will take to beat them.
“We can talk until our faces turn blue,’’ Morton said. “What’s on paper just doesn’t matter. We’re going into Houston and playing a really good team. Those guys know what they’re doing. We re just going to have to battle.
“The postseason is different. All it takes is the right timing for your team to get hot and fire on all cylinders. That’s all it takes. ... One of those two guys over there (Verlander or Cole) is going to win the Cy Young. That’s a fact. They’ve got Greinke. Their bullpen is solid. Their offense is one of the best in the game. It’s a tough team.
“But pitch by pitch inning by inning, we’re going to have to battle.’’
The Rays will start Glasnow in Friday’s opener against Verlander, followed by Snell on Saturday and Morton back at the Trop on Monday.
