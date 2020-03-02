The Tampa Bay Rays are taking some basic precautions now that the coronavirus has spread to Florida, reminding players and staff to wash their hands and frequently use sanitizer.
Ji-Man Choi, who is from South Korea, where the virus is more widespread, is going a little farther.
Choi said he has asked media from his country to conduct interviews outside the clubhouse out of courtesy to his teammates.
"I just want to be cautious especially around the players,'' Choi said, via interpreter Steve Nam. "It’s very important for them to have a great season I don’t want to be affected by any of that so I just want to take precautions for the Korean media.''
Choi also said he will be politely more cautious in interacting with fans.
Choi's mom and brother live in South Korea, but to this point their hometown has not been affected.
"I offered for them to come to the United States,'' Choi said, "but the city they live in right now is not infected at all so they’re staying put and just being cautious.''
Yoshi Tsutsugo, who joined the Rays from Japan, where the virus has also spread, said his family, including his wife and young child, are also OK.
"I don’t think there are restrictions but I guess people will want to avoid going out just to be safe,'' he said, via interpreter Louis Chao.
The topic was of some discussion in the Rays clubhouse on Monday morning, with Kevin Kiermaier among the players saying he was concerned and looking to learn more about what actions could be taken.
Players and staff were sent an email from head athletic trainer Joe Benge reminding them to wash their hands frequently, use sanitizer, to wipe down areas in the clubhouse.
"Basic stuff,'' manager Kevin Cash.
Both Choi and Tsutsugo said their thoughts are with their affected countries and they hope progress on containing and eliminating the virus is made soon.
"Of course I’m worried,'' Tsutsugo said. "So far none of my friends or family have got the coronavirus so that’s a good thing. But not only my friends and family, I hope everyone in Japan can get through all this smoothly.''
Said Choi: "I am very worried that this infection is not slowing down at all so I am worried about all the Asian countries, Korea, Japan, China, so hopefully this ends very soon. That’s what I’m praying for.''
