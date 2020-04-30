Tampa Bay Times
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are offering season-ticket and single-game buyers the choice of refunds or credits for games through May 31.
The credits can be used for future ticket purchases in 2020 and 2021, and include the incentive of a 25% bonus to be used on concessions and merchandise purchases at Tropicana Field.
Single-game buyers will get an email asking for a decision by May 8 if they want the refund or the credit, which can be used for any games this season or next, and the 25% bonus, the team said. So if you had $200 in tickets purchased, you would get that money credited to use later and an additional $50 for concessions and merchandise.
Those who don’t reply by the deadline will get the credit. Refunds to the original method of payment will take up to 30 business days, the team said.
For season-ticket holders, credits (including for pre-paid parking) can be used for future payments, tickets for 2020 postseason games or toward 2021 renewals. Refunds have to be requested by email by May 31.
The refunds and credits, which include the ticketing fees, are available only for tickets purchased directly from the Rays. Fans who bought tickets from third-party re-sellers such as StubHub are instructed to contact the company.
As for other ticketing options, per the team:
Fans with group, suite or party-area tickets get a credit to use for 2020 or 2021 games.
Fans with Flex Pack and Rays Win Packs get vouchers in their account for alternative 2020 or 2021 games. Refunds will be issued on a case-by-case basis, but no partial refunds.
Fans with Ballpark Passes will have their initial payments applied to the first month of games when the season starts, then contacted regarding future payments.
In all cases, the Rays suggest questions be emailed to ticketservices@raysbaseball.com.
