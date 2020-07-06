Staff reports
The Tampa Bay Rays will open their abbreviated 60-game 2020 regular season at home against a division rival.
The Rays will host the Toronto Blue Jays for Opening Day on Friday, July 24, marking the 11th consecutive season the Rays have opened at home..
Major League Baseball has released schedules for all 30 major league clubs on Monday evening, Due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, games, including those held at Tropicana Field, will not be open to fans.
The Rays open the season with a five-game homestand against the Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves. They then head out on their first road trip, on July 29-30 vs.the Braves and on July 31–Aug. 2 vs. the Baltimore Orioles. They finish the regular season by hosting the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 25-27.
All of the Rays games will be played against division rivals in the American League East (40 games) or in the case of interleague play against the National League East (20 interleague games).
In interleague play, the Rays will play six games against the Miami Marlins and four games against the defending World Champion Washington Nationals amongst others.
