PORT CHARLOTTE – The Florida Complex League Rays squad lived to play another day in a fashion reminiscent of their parent club.

Small ball won the day for the Rays as walked off the Yankees, 7-6, in the second game of the FCL’s best-of-3 championship series. Now even at 1-1, the two teams will return to Charlotte Sports Park for the deciding game today at noon.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments