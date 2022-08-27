Rays hitter Edwin Barragan hits a comebacker to the mound that Yankees pitcher Luis Serna mishandled for an error during Saturday's Florida Complex League championship series game at Charlotte Sports Park.
Rays baserunner Edwin Barragan digs for third base on Xavier Isaac's single to right field during Saturday's Florida Complex League championship series against the Yankees.
Patrick Obley
Patrick Obley
Rays reliever Elvis Contreras deliversa pitch against the Yankees in Game 2 of the Florida Complex League championship series at Charlotte Sports Park.
Patrick Obley
Rays right fielder Ryan Cermak draws a bead on a fly ball during Saturday's Florida Complex League championship series game against the Yankees at Charlotte Sports Park.
PORT CHARLOTTE – The Florida Complex League Rays squad lived to play another day in a fashion reminiscent of their parent club.
Small ball won the day for the Rays as walked off the Yankees, 7-6, in the second game of the FCL’s best-of-3 championship series. Now even at 1-1, the two teams will return to Charlotte Sports Park for the deciding game today at noon.
The Yankees rocked Rays starter Yoniel Curet for a pair of home runs – a two-run blast by Rafael Flores and a solo shot by Nelson Medina – as they built a 4-1 lead after their second turn at the plate. The Rays fought back behind some aggressive baserunning and shoddy fielding by the Yanks.
Kamren James got things started in the bottom of the second with a two-out double, then hustled home when Yankees shortstop Dayro Perez mishandled Willmer De La Cruz’s ground ball.
Chandler Simpson – the Rays’ No. 20 overall prospect according to MLB.com – led off the third with a well-struck line drive to right that he legged into a triple. Edwin Barragan then reached safely when Yanks pitcher Luis Serna threw wildly to first on his comebacker, allowing Simpson to score.
Barragan moved to third on Xavier Isaac’s single, then scored on a groundout to knot the game at 4-4.
Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth as league officials prepared to unbox the FCL championship trophy, the Rays surged ahead when the Yankees played the percentages and lost.
With one out and Dominic Keegan on third following a double and a wild pitch, the Yankees opted to intentionally walk the Rays’ other top 2022 draft pick, Ryan Cermak. The No. 71 overall pick immediately made the Yankees pay by stealing second base and removing the double-play threat and bringing.
James followed with his second double of the game, driving in Keegan and Cermak for a 6-5 Rays lead.
The Yankees didn’t fold.
Brenny Escanio followed Medina’s one-out double in the top of the ninth with a single to drive in the game-tying run, setting the stage for the Rays’ coup de grace.
As one might expect, Simpson factored heavily in the outcome.
Simpson led off the bottom of the ninth with an infield single. With one out, Simpson stole second, then moved to third on a throwing error. With reliever Montana Semmel already behind in the count to Xavier Isaac, the Yankees once again rolled the dice by allowing Isaac to walk, then intentionally walking Keegan to load the bases.
With a force at the plate or an inning-ending double play ball on the table, the Yanks got neither when Carlos Colmenarez – the Rays’ No. 8 prospect according to MLB.com – slapped a ground ball to short where the Yanks had no play, allowing Simpson to race home with the winning run.
Rays reliever Juan Rodriguez faced two batters in the ninth and got the win. The first four batters in the Rays lineup – Simpson, Barragan, Isaac and Keegan – each collected two hits. James went 3-for-4.
