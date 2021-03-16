PORT CHARLOTTE -- On a day when the Tampa Bay offense was on full display, the Rays had a seven-run second en route to a 7-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, it would be easy to overlook the starting pitcher.
But isn't that always the way for Ryan Yarbrough?
On a pitching staff loaded with power arms, the lanky (6-5, 205 pounds) left-hander is often overlooked. After all, Yarbrough isn't actually a threat to break any radar guns.
The biggest news he made this offseason came when he lost his salary arbitration hearing to the Rays.
But the 29 year old has offered a steady mound presence since he arrived via a Jan. 2017 trade with the Seattle Mariners.
He made an immediate impression in his rookie season in 2018 when he went 16-6 with a 3.91 ERA in 38 appearances, including six starts. And followed that up by going 11-6 record with a 4.13 ERA over four different big-league stints in 2020.
After bouncing between roles his first two years, last season he more or less settled into a rotation spot with his first eight appearances coming as a starter. Overall in the COVID-shortened regular season he posted a 1-4 mark with a 3.56 ERA over 55 2/3 innings.
But he struggled a bit with his consistency, allowing two runs or fewer in seven appearances, but yielding four runs or more in his other four.
After being briefly sidelined with a stomach virus last week, he also wasn't perfect in his 3 1/3 innings on Tuesday. He hit leadoff batter Yolmer Sanchez in the first, allowed a pair of base hits to Tyler Nevin and Yusneil Diaz in the second and, gave up an infield single to Rio Ruiz in the third.
"Yarbs looked good," manager Kevin Cash said after the game. "He probably wasn't as crisp with the breaking ball. He fell behind guys, but he kind of had a unique week, he kind of got the stomach bug.
"But it was good to get him back out there. (We're) very excited he got the fourth (inning) so we can build off that now for his next time through."
Despite a little rustiness, Yarbrough bore down with runners in scoring position each time and didn't allow a run in his time on the mound.
“For the most part I felt like everything was moving the way I wanted it to," Yarbrough said after the game. "The biggest thing is getting your feet under you, getting your workload up.
"I feel like everything was coming out of the hand pretty well. The results I saw was the way I would expect with certain pitches, so I'm very pleased with that. There was some soft contact there. Just keeping on track and trying to get ready for the season.”
