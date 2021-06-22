Rene Robert, the right winger on the Buffalo Sabres’ famed “French Connection” line of the 1970s, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on June 15. He was 72.
Robert had been hospitalized in Port Charlotte and underwent multiple procedures since he was stricken.
Robert was an unknown 23-year-old when the Sabres acquired him from Pittsburgh on March 4, 1972, for the popular Eddie Shack, who was 35. Robert was eventually placed on a line with center Gilbert Perreault and left wing Rick Martin and they became the focal point of Buffalo’s unlikely 1973 playoff team and the 1975 Stanley Cup finalists.
The French Connection, a name bestowed on the line that was a takeoff of the 1971 Gene Hackman thriller of the same title, became the NHL’s dominant trio throughout the ‘70s as the Sabres made the playoffs six times during the decade.
Perreault, who turned 70 in November, is now the lone survivor of the line. Martin died in 2011 in a car accident after having a cardiac episode while driving in Clarence. He was just 59.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of adored Sabres alumnus Rene Robert,” the team tweeted Tuesday night. “The entire Sabres organization and Western New York community are praying for the Robert family and cherishing the memories he created in Buffalo.”
In a statement on Robert’s death, the team said, “Rene was a tremendous player, teammate and person and truly loved this organization.” His accomplishments on the ice as a member of the French Connection speak for themselves, but his impact on the community continued long past his playing days.”
Robert was a native of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. He had split most of his time in recent years between Punta Gorda and Williamsville, New York.
Robert had joined his famous linemates in greeting Terry Pegula with a surprise appearance on the ice prior to the new owner’s first game in charge of the team in 2011, less than three weeks before Martin’s death.
“Kim and I were saddened to hear the devastating news of Rene Robert’s passing,” Pegula said in a statement Tuesday on behalf of the team and his wife, the club president. “When we first took over as owners, the members of The French Connection were three of the first people to welcome us to the organization. During our time with the team, Rene has been one of the most active alumni and we’ve grown to know him well over the past 10 years. He was a friend to us and to the entire organization and will be missed dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rene’s family during this difficult time.”
The club changed the avatar on its official feed to Robert’s No. 14 Tuesday night in honor of his passing.
Robert played eight of his 12 NHL seasons in Buffalo, collecting 222 goals, 330 assists and 552 points. He currently is ninth in franchise history in goals, fifth in assists and sixth in points. His best offensive season was the ‘74-’75 campaign, when he collected career highs in goals (40), assists (60) and points (100). It was the first 100-point season in franchise history and is one of just six in the club’s 51 seasons.
He was elected to the Sabres Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1994.
