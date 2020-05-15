In an effort to address its longstanding issues surrounding minority hiring, the NFL is reportedly considering awarding improved draft picks to teams that hire minority candidates as head coaches or general managers, according to both NFL.com and ESPN.
The reports state that a team may improve its third-round draft selection by up to 16 picks for hiring a minority candidate as GM, or six spots for hiring a minority head coach.
The proposal was reportedly submitted by the league's diversity committee and is expected to be addressed during Tuesday's virtual meeting with team owners.
Under this plan, a team could move up in the fourth round if a minority head coach or GM entered the third year on the job, according to the report.
