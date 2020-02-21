PORT CHARLOTTE - Throughout the years, the Tampa Bay Rays had always had at least one, usually more than one, player who fulfilled the super utility role.
You know, the guy who can play multiple positions effortlessly while still contributing with the bat.
For better or for worse, over the last couple of years 25-year-old Daniel Robertson has filled that role, sometimes more effectively than others.
Ironically Robertson, who started 26 games at second base, 43 at third base and 16 at shortstop in 2019, was acquired as part of a 2015 trade for Ben Zobrist, perhaps the most iconic Rays' utility man.
The slick fielding Robertson knows how to prepare for the role,
"Early in spring your sights are different at each position," the former first round pick said. "The ball coming off the bat at third, looks different than the ball coming off the bat at second. You just want to see as many angles as you can in spring and get your feet under you."
But being prepared for the role doesn't mean he's always thrilled with it.
"I try not to worry about scenarios and (what positions) guys are (playing)," he said on Thursday morning. "I feel like I got caught up in that last year as far as guys at (certain) positions. This year I just have the mindset that I'm just going to prepare at all of them.
"I say the same thing every year, let me play third base every day and I can be a Gold Glove third baseman. But that's not what I'm here to do. My role is to move around and help the team in different positions."
Infielder Nate Lowe, 24, is entering his second season with the Rays, and like Robertson, plays multiple positions. Last year he came to appreciate what Robertson brought to the ballclub.
"He played what, every position on the field that you need him to," Lowe said while standing at his locker, two stalls down from Robertson. "He's very versatile.
"He's a very good right-handed bat, We're a very left-handed team, so that really helps. It doesn't matter what's happening, he's going to grind out a good at bat for you."
In 2018 he ground out a .262 batting average with 9 homers and 34 RBI in 282 at bats. That performance raised expectations for 2019, but he struggled at the plate last year, batting .213 with 2 homers and 19 RBI in 207 at bats. The Rays then left him off the postseason roster.
Now, on a team loaded with infield options, he finds himself fighting with the likes of Lowe, Joey Wendle and Mike Brosseau for the final spots on the now 26-man roster.
"I kind of fell into a trap of seeing what other guys are doing and trying to copy it," he said of his 2019 struggles. "I think it got a little over-analyzed and it jumbled thoughts in my head about what to do. Basically my goal now is to keep it simple."
Not only does he believe that he can lift his average, but thinks there's another part of his game that he's yet to showcase.
"I haven't been a power hitter because I didn't know how to attack the ball," he said. "I was swinging around the ball. I don't get into launch angle and exit velo and all that. I just want to take my 'A' swing and whatever the ball does from there it does.
"I haven't been a power hitter, but in 2018 I showed glimpses of it. We'll see what happens this year. With a simple-minded, efficient swing, it could produce a lot of homers. I know it's in me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.