PORT CHARLOTTE -

xxx

26 games at second base, 43 at third base and 16 at shortstop.

.213 with 2 homers and 19 RBI in 297 at bats in 2019 

.262 with 9 homers and 34 RBI in 282 at bats in 2018

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments