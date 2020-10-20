TAMPA — Watching Tampa Bay Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh jaw with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Sunday’s 38-10 win over Green Bay may have conjured up some memories of days gone by.
Specifically when Warren Sapp and Brett Favre would go facemask to facemask with each other, as they did at Lambeau Field in the 1997 playoffs. Sapp had a dominant game, sacking Favre three times and recovering a fumble.
But those encounters were born from mutual respect and friendly competition, like two brothers fighting it out in the backyard.
What happened Sunday was different. It also traces back to some ugly incidents involving Suh when he was with the Lions and Rodgers with the Packers.
“I’m not exactly sure what Favre and Sapp were talking about, but it hasn’t been cordial over the years between me and Suh,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "We’ve had some battles over the years. I think I mentioned it, he got frozen feet and didn’t realize he was stomping on my calf. He also stomped on one of my teammates one time. He’s been, in my time, one of the most dominant three techniques in the game for so many years. He’s also played his own way. It’s been his style since he got in the league, and that leads to some interesting conversations throughout the years.
"Look, I don’t think it doesn’t start off as super cordial and then goes the other way. I think most of the time it maybe goes the other way. It starts a little hostile and might ease up as the game goes on. That’s not always the case. I remember 2014 we were playing them, that was when the last game of the year, who was going to be the two seed and who was going to be the five seed I think it was. We were playing them at home. I messed my calf up in the second quarter, came back and we beat them.
“At the two-minute warning,” Rodgers continued, “there was some back and forth, there was some of the all-time trash talk. There was some of the craziest — maybe the scariest ― most interesting two-minute warning conversation that I’ve been privy to. And that’s just how it’s been over the years. We’ve had obviously a great rivalry with the Chicago Bears and Vikings and Lions during my time. I would say in comparison to the other two it’s been maybe a little more hostile with the Lions, and Suh was a part of many of those teams.”
