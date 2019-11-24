While sunny skies and calm seas greeted racers on Saturday at the 2019 Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships along Englewood Beach, Mother Nature decided to play a more prominent role Sunday.
But it was no matter to race fans as thousands again descended upon the shore to take in the final day of Englewood Beach Waterfest’s signature event. Though sunny skies again returned, a stiff wind from the northwest stirred up the gulf waters to create swells that some reported could have reached as high as eight feet in places.
With steady swells of at least four feet, drivers and throttle operators were challenged throughout the day to get their boats to perform at peak level.
“Conditions today were fours and fives, it was real slow going,” said Team Deception and Team Raven crew chief Mike Kinney. “I don’t think anybody got up to speed, it was just too rough. Today, nobody really had a good run. Not even the big boats could get up to speed today.”
Still, the competitors were all facing the same conditions and the throngs of fans didn’t seem to pay the choppy seas any mind.
While some teams may have had an off day on Saturday, all had a chance to claim a world championship with a good day Sunday. Only half points were awarded on Day 1, giving added importance to Sunday’s racing.
Many of the fans were wearing their favorite team’s colors. The most prominent of those appeared to be the chartreuse-yellow of Miss Geico. The two-time defending world champion in the Extreme Class, Miss Geico was attempting to overcome its second-place finish on Saturday.
Unfortunately, for Miss Geico, she sustained a race-ending mechanical issue soon after the start, quashing her chance at another title.
“We broke a propeller shaft or a propeller right off the get-go,” said team co-owner and manager Scott Colton. “We wish we could have delivered more for the race fans that came to see us – especially on a day like this. We were looking forward to it.”
Miss Geico was not alone. A number of boats had mechanical issues which forced them from competition. All the teams had to adjust their equipment from the calm Saturday waters.
“Our boat was ready for the rougher water conditions today,” added Colton. “But it happened almost immediately. They (driver Miles Jennings and throttle man Steve Curtis) felt a vibration all of a sudden. And then nothing. They had to be towed in.”
While mechanical problems plagued several boats, there were no accidents or injuries reported.
As for Deception and Raven, both of which are throttled by Englewood native Robert Bryant, they had a productive weekend. Deception, a Class 6 boat, finished third on Sunday to gain second overall.
Though the results are unofficial until the GPS data is reviewed, it is unlikely many teams in the speed restricted classes “broke out” or exceeded their speed limit because of the conditions. Before results are official, boats must also be inspected to assure they meet the requirements of their class.
Team Raven, the defending Class 5 world champion, had more modest expectations for their runs this weekend. After rolling the boat at the OPA event in Fort Myers a few weeks ago, they were focused on running clean laps. This season Team Raven was operating a new craft in the Super V Extreme class.
“Overall we did a nice job, about as nice as we were hoping,” said Kinney. “After Fort Myers, we took it back and got the engine redone and put new wiring and gauges in to get ready for this race. Conditions kind of changed as the day went along and we really didn’t have the right prop for the conditions we ended up with.”
While most boats struggled more significantly on Sunday, that wasn’t the case for all. Strictly Business, a Class 3 boat, wasn’t able to race on Saturday due to mechanical issues. Strictly Business did, however, earn “show-up points” which left them in the hunt for a world championship.
“We had to beat everybody today. We were fortunate to have a great run today, but Wazzup was on fire,” said Strictly Business owner Louis Giancontieri – known in racing circles as Louie the Rigger. “When we went out, there were probably two-to-fours. But once the race started, we were seeing six-to-eights intermittently. You can get on top of two-to-fours, but once you hit those six-to-eights you can get sent to the moon.”
Complete race results were not available at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.