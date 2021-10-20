TALLAHASSEE -- Football programs could come to Florida’s state college system after top education officials Wednesday repealed a rule that has prohibited colleges from having teams.
The State Board of Education approved repealing the decades-old rule.
“Currently, the rule restricts the ability for Florida College System institutions from having a NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) football team. Upon review, it was determined that the Florida Department of Education no longer has statutory authority to have this rule,” an overview of the repeal proposal said.
Rob Chaney, associate director and athletics commissioner for the Florida College System Activities Association, said the change is likely a move to set up the creation of women’s flag football teams on state college campuses.
“I don’t anticipate anyone moving forward with looking at men’s college football. I think this is really going to make it a little easier and a little cleaner for schools who might want to pursue the women’s flag (football),” Chaney told The News Service of Florida in an interview this week.
The national governing body that oversees junior college sports in March announced women’s flag football as an “emerging sport,” declaring the 2021-2022 school year the sport’s inaugural season.
“I know when our state (athletic directors) had our spring meeting, that announcement had just come out, and the question was raised: Does that state rule impact our ability to consider women’s flag? And we really didn’t have an answer to that,” Chaney explained.
Most of Florida’s state universities have men’s tackle football teams. Even if state colleges don’t start such teams in the immediate future, Wednesday’s rule change could set that in motion down the road, Chaney said.
“It certainly does open that door. Some schools, when you are looking at creative ways to increase enrollment, you never know what plan you might be able to come up with,” he said.
The costs to start a traditional men’s tackle football team “would be pretty substantial,” Chaney said. “I think our member colleges right now have been in a cycle, especially over the last couple of years, of just trying to sustain what you have.
"We’ve all taken varying hits due to the pandemic, and when student enrollments decline, that has an impact in different ways on your budget.”
Men’s tackle football is a popular sport at junior colleges in states such as Mississippi, Kansas, Texas and Iowa, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.