ST. PETERSBURG – On a day when the New York Yankees had to stand by and watch Tampa Bay unveil its 2020 American League Championship banner, the Rays continued to show their dominance over their AL East rivals.
The Rays scored nine runs over the first four innings and posted a 10-5 victory over the Yankees in their home opener, picking up where they left off last season in front of a (COVID) capacity crowd of 9,021.
After defeating New York in eight of 10 meetings in 2020, the Rays beat up Yankees starter Corey Kluber. They touched up the former Cy Young Award winner for five runs, three earned, in just 2 2/3 innings. Reliever Nick Nelson was equally ineffective, allowing four runs on four hits.
"It's awesome to win the way we did, to put up a lot of runs," said second baseman Brandon Lowe. "With a good team like the Yankees, you just want to score a lot of runs to secure the win."
The Rays finished with 13 hits against four New York pitchers, including Willy Adames' seventh-inning homer.
"We all know what Kluber is capable of; he is one of the best in the game when he's healthy," said Rays infielder Joey Wendle. "We got to him a few times early and were able to get him out of there."
Rays starter Rich Hill battled back from a rough start of his own.
Trailing 2-0, the Yankees briefly took the lead with four runs in the third against Hill. Tyler Wade got things started with a two-out single and went to third on DJ LeMahieu's ground-rule double. Both scored on Giancarlo Stanton's single to right, then Aaron Hicks followed with his first homer of the year, a two-run shot to left center.
But the veteran left-hander settled down, allowing just the four runs on four hits while striking out seven over six innings to pick up the win. Hill retired the final 10 batters he faced.
"Rich, I feel like he was dominant and in control except for that third inning there," said Wendle. "I thought that he was pretty dominant from start to finish, which was encouraging."
The Rays took their 2-0 lead in the second when Yandy Diaz reached on an error, went to third on Wendle's single to right and scored on Adames' double to center. Wendle then came around on a Brett Phillips sacrifice fly.
Tampa Bay then answered the Yankees' third-inning outburst with three runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning. Randy Arozarena followed Yoshi Tsutsugo's base hit and Austin Meadows' walk with a two-run single past a diving Tyler Wade at second. After Diaz drew a one-out walk to chase Kluber, Wendle greeted Nelson with a two-run double over the head of left fielder Mike Tauchman.
Tampa Bay finished the early scoring flurry with four runs in the fourth. Nelson hit catcher Mike Zunino with a pitch and walked Tsutsugo before Meadows' base hit. Lowe cleared the bases with a double to right and scored on a single by Diaz.
The Yankees tacked on a late run with LeMahieu's solo homer to left against Rays reliever Hunter Strickland.
New York's Gio Urshela was a last-minute scratch when was placed on the IL following a negative reaction to a COVID vaccination. The Yankees were already missing right fielder Aaron Judge, who is out with soreness in his side.
Wendle said having the fans back and raising the banner was important, no matter the opponent.
"(It was) kind of a special game and fun," he said. "Overall I think it was one we'll remember.
"We're going to play (New York) 18 more times this year; it doesn't matter who were playing. I like beating the Yankees, I like beating the Red Sox, I like beating the Orioles, it doesn't matter who we're playing."
