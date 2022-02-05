CHARLOTTE HARBOR – Jeff Scholz won four out of four races to win the Harbor 20 class of the 12th annual Charlotte Harbor Regatta on Saturday. Bernie Coyne finished second three times and added a third-place showing to finish second ahead of Christi Van Heek.
Tony Pocklington also won all four of the 2.4mR class races to lead by four points over Matt Koblenzer who took second in each race. Chris Anstey is 10 points behind Pocklington in third place with one day of racing to go Sunday.
Pete Merrifield won three of four races to stretch his lead in the Weta trimaran class. Bill Swanson won one of four races and held on to second place. Alan Taylor’s steady results pulled him into a tie for third place overall with John Harrop and Charles Pucciariello.
Jason Sanchez and Heather Mathews won three of four races in the Hobie 16 class to take a six-point lead over second-place finishers Greg Raybon and Nancy Kornblum. Adam Atherton and Bill Whalen remain in third, but fell 15 points back of the leaders.
Jim Sajdak won a pair of races to take over the lead in the Hobie Wave class from Nelson Wright. Terry Warren pulled within two points of the leader with a pair of wins and two seconds.
Winds were in the low teens under overcast skies for the whole day.
Racing continues today for all classes except the Harbor 20s. The first races will begin at 10 a.m. on two race circles.
