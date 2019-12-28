ENGLEWOOD — Things were looking bleak for Port Charlotte at halftime of their matchup with Gate City at the Ryon D. Provencher Memorial Shootout Saturday night. The Pirates found themselves trailing the visitors from Virginia, 32-21, and two Port Charlotte players had gotten into foul trouble guarding the Blue Devils’ Bradley Dean, who had torched Charlotte for 37 points on Friday.
But midway into the third quarter, things began to change and the Pirates scored 19 points in a row to take control en route to a 53-45 victory.
“We didn’t change anything at halftime,” Port Charlotte Coach Kip Rhoten said. “We kept doing what we tried to do, kept an eye on No. 1 (Dean) and then we finally started to make some baskets. Navari Johnson got a couple of steals and a couple of layups and it’s amazing, when the ball starts to go through the basket a little bit, everybody starts to feel a little better and then after we get the lead we took care of the ball and made our foul shots.”
A layup by Alex Perry tied the score at 36-36, and a three-point bucket by Perry put the Pirates in front 39-36. The 19-0 run bridged over the third and fourth quarters, and by the time it was over, Port Charlotte held a staggering 45-36 advantage. Three free throws and a long three-point basket by Dean brought the Devils to within 45-42, but the Pirates went to a four corners stall offense and made enough foul shots to win.
Dean had 13 points at halftime and finished the night with 23.
“Gerald Robinson and Navari Johnson both guarded him most of the time,” Rhoten said. “When Gerald picked up a couple of fouls early, I went with Walter (Johnson). Walter picked up some fouls and then I went with Navari and Navari is a 5-foot-6 little guard. But it’s amazing when you get in somebody’s knees and they can’t move real well how that affects them.”
The Devils were forced to foul down the stretch and Logan Rodgers and Christian Stone made clutch free throws to clinch the game for the Pirates.
“Come chase us and let us shoot our foul shots,” Rhoten said. “We shoot foul shots pretty well so it kind of worked out well.”
Perry led the Pirates (7-2) with 18 points and Rodgers added 10.
NORTH PORT 55, OASIS 38
The Bobcats (2-8) took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back in picking up their second win of the season. North Port had a 32-21 lead at the half and never let the Sharks get closer than nine points in the second half.
Devin Riley led the way with 22 points and was named North Port’s MVP of the tournament. Jalen Brown had 13 points and Justin Barolette added 11.
“It was good to see our guys start with the defensive end and let the offense come to us. Anytime you can get a stop, it allows your team to push the ball in transition, get spaced and force them into rotations,” North Port Coach Ryan Power said. “We talked about it at halftime. We were coming out with a lead. The last thing we wanted to do was take quick jump shots or turn the ball over. I thought Devin Riley did a good job of getting to the basket. He didn’t settle for any threes in the second half. He just got in the paint and did a good job of finishing strong.”
OVIEDO 66, VENICE 60
The Indians cut a 15-point second-half deficit to three, but the Lions had enough to hold on at the end. Connor Flynn spurred the comeback with 11 points while Will Mizer led Venice with 12. The Indians (5-6) didn’t have Malachi Wideman, who sat out after drawing two technical fouls in Friday’s opening game, but still put a scare into Oviedo in the fourth quarter.
J.R. Newman led the Lions with 16 points and Mamush Galloway added 15. Brian Boucher was named tournament MVP for the Indians.
CHARLOTTE 68, MERRILL (WISCONSIN) 63
The Tarpons (8-2) won their second game in two days but got all they could handle from the Bluejays, who unleashed a barrage of three-pointers and took Charlotte to the wire. Merrill led for most of the first quarter before a corner three-point shot from John Gamble gave the Tarpons a 15-13 lead at the buzzer. The teams went back and forth in the second quarter until a buzzer-beating trey from Luke Ulmaniac gave Charlotte a 35-34 halftime advantage. The Bluejays again had the upper hand in the third quarter before Tyrik Gainer swished another three pointer at the buzzer to give Charlotte a 50-48 leading headed into the final period.
The Tarpons took the lead for good on another three pointer by Gainer with five minutes to go, but a pair of treys from Merrill’s Connor Mootz cut the lead to 65-63 with 14 seconds left before Gamble made two foul shots to finally ice it for the Tarpons.
“The last two nights we’ve played very good basketball teams,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “They (Merrill) play their style and they do a nice job all the way around. We were fortunate to make some adjustments at halftime I thought and really did a nice job down the stretch of executing and making some plays.”
Gainer led all scorers with 24 points and was selected as Charlotte’s MVP. Tre Carroll added 19 points and Gamble had 12 for the Tarpons. Michael Casper paced Merrill with 23 points and Piersen Pyan had 14 as the Bluejays sank 12 three-pointers for the game while the Tarpons made nine.
“I’m very happy and proud of our guys for what they’ve done to this point,” Massolio said. “We’ll start the new year and then we’ve got a tough one when we get back against one of the best teams in the state (Santa Fe Catholic on Jan. 3 in the Lehigh Shootout) so we’ll take a little bit of time off, get rested up and get ready to play.”
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA CHRISTIAN 72, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 58
The Mustangs couldn’t keep up with the Kings offense as SFCA led the whole way. Brandon Hill had 20 points for the Mustangs, Rodney Anicet had 15 and Isaiah Levine chipped in with 12. Community Christian (3-4) played both days without senior point guard Ethan Bray.
LENNARD 86, LEMON BAY 44
In the final game of the day, the Longhorns thoroughly dominated the Manta Rays. When Colton Peterson’s half-court heave at the buzzer banked off the glass and went in, it gave Lennard a 49-25 halftime lead and gave a sure signal that it wasn’t Lemon Bay’s night. The Longhorns outscored the Mantas 24-6 in the third quarter to start a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
Dante Vaughn had 25 points for the Longhorns while Peterson had 22 and Tarence Guinyard added 18. Caleb Geisendorfer had 12 points for Lemon Bay and Jacob Newcomb, who was named the Mantas MVP, had 10.
The Mantas, now 4-7, lost both games in the shootout.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys that gotta get a lot better,” Lemon Bay Coach Sean Huber said. “We have to learn to defend better with a lot more passion and a lot more energy and a lot more desperation. I don’t see that on the defensive end at all. I think it’s something we have to take pride in, it’s the thing our program had taken pride in, and right now we’re lacking and that all starts with me. We have to get better defensively. To give up layup after layup after layup is not competing.”
