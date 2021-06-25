EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series looking back at the Charlotte Stone Crabs era at Charlotte Sports Park.
The first Charlotte Stone Crab to reach the Major Leagues was B.J. Upton.
That’s a bit of a trick answer, for the Rays’ long-time outfielder was merely in Charlotte for a rehab assignment to begin the 2009 season – Charlotte’s inaugural campaign.
With the unceremonious departure of the Stone Crabs, that long line of Florida State League graduates will soon come to an end. Wander Franco became the latest, greatest brand-name prospect to make his Tropicana Field debut this past week and there remain a few more former Crabbies behind him awaiting their opportunity or working their way through the system.
In his lone season at Port Charlotte in 2019, Franco played in 52 games, batting .339 with 11 doubles, two triples and three home runs. Definitely star Crab material right there, but he wasn’t really around long enough, moving on after just 52 games.
Just who among the many Crabbies through the years (2009-2019) put together the single best seasons at Charlotte Sports Park? Who can we crown the best pitchers to pass through?
The “best seasons” and the “best prospects” don’t necessarily align when doing this sort of dive into the statistics. If a top prospect arrives and excels (Franco, anybody?), they are off to the next level by the FSL All-Star break, or they are arriving from a lower level just after the break.
To determine the best seasons in Stone Crab history, therefore, some qualifiers are necessary. In order to make this list, a position player must log at least 325 plate appearances, which is roughly 55 percent of a typical season. Pitchers must have made at least 10 starts or appeared in 20 games.
We’re going to do this in two parts. Today, we take a look at the top 10 single seasons by a Charlotte Stone Crab hitter:
TYLER BORTNICK (2011)
Few players before or since lit up a stat sheet quite like this 2007 16th-rounder out of Coastal Carolina. The versatile infielder batted .306 with 34 doubles, seven triples and four home runs. He scored 96 runs and drove in 70 more, but most impressively, he stole 43 bases and was caught just four times. He led the FSL in on-base percentage (.428), thanks to his 79 walks and the whopping 25 times he was hit by a pitch. Baseball America rated him as the best baserunner in the league and anointed him as having the best strike-zone discipline in the Rays’ system. It was all good enough for him to get traded to Arizona the following season for third baseman Ryan Roberts. Bortnick bounced around after that, landing in the Seattle, Detroit and Milwaukee organizations and even played a season with Sydney in the Australian Baseball League. He always hit well enough to get another chance, but he never punched a ticket to The Show, bowing out of baseball in 2018 after a season with Lancaster in the independent Atlantic League.
BRANDON LOWE (2017)
He arrived as a clap of thunder and departed in a gale. The 2015 third-rounder lasted just 90 games at Charlotte Sports Park, dicing FSL pitching to the tune of a .311 batting average with 34 doubles, three triples and nine home runs. His 47 walks boosted his on-base percentage to .403. Though long gone, to Double-A, he was named the FSL Most Valuable Player. Lowe made his major-league debut in 2018 and you can still see him every day in the Rays’ lineup.
STEPHEN VOGT (2010)
The lefty out of Azusa Pacific was a 12th-round selection in 2007 and had a cup of coffee in Port Charlotte the year before his massive breakout season in 2010. Vogt played multiple positions and batted a lofty .345 in a full season (414 at-bats). He collected 31 doubles, three triples and eight home runs and did a nifty impression of his manager, Jim Morrison. Vogt reached Tampa Bay in 2012 and he remains in the big leagues today, in his second season with Arizona.
HAK-JU LEE (2011)
Lee arrived in the Rays organization as a part of the Matt Garza trade in January 2011. At the time, he was rated the Chicago Cubs’ No. 4 prospect. He proved why in 2011, batting .318 with 31 extra-base hits and 28 stolen bases. He was the shortstop of the future in Tampa Bay, a can’t miss prospect who … missed. He had reached Triple-A Durham and was off to a red-hot start in 2013 when a freak knee injury sustained while trying to turn a double play wiped out the rest of the season. He would never be the same. Tampa Bay parted ways with him in 2015 and after a brief attempt to hang on with San Francisco’s Triple-A affiliate, his MILB career was over. He continues to play to this day, however, with Samsung in the Korean Baseball Organization.
WILLIE ARGO (2013)
Argo was selected in the 22nd round of the 2011 draft out of Illinois and the speedy outfielder literally hit the ground running. In 95 games with the Stone Crabs, he batted .308 with 18 doubles, two triples and four home runs. He also stole 37 bases, getting caught just four times. His hitting completely abandoned him the following season at Double-A and the Rays parted ways with him, the short leash being typical for any high-floor, low-ceiling college senior draftee. He hung it up spending the 2017 season in the Seattle organization.
JESUS SANCHEZ (2018)
The highly touted international signee earned team MVP honors with his 90-game stint in Port Charlotte. Sanchez batted .301 with 24 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs before being promoted to Double-A. In 2019 he and Ryne Stanek were traded to Miami for Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson. He made his big-league debut with the Marlins last year and is there today.
PATRICK LEONARD (2014)
Leonard arrived in the Rays organization along with Jake Odorizzi, Wil Myers and Mike Montgomery as part of a high-profile trade with Kansas City for James Shields and Wade Davis. A year later, he was dominating the FSL with the Stone Crabs. In earning an All-Star nod, he batted .284 with 26 doubles, five triples and 13 home runs. He also stole 14 bases without getting caught. By 2016 he was in Triple-A, but that appears to be his ceiling. He batted .198 with Durham before signing a minor-league deal with the White Sox in 2017. In 2019, he batted .301 at Double-A Biloxi (Milwaukee), but was released last year during the lost season of the pandemic.
MIKIE MAHTOOK (2012)
The “Night Hawk” barely played long enough in Port Charlotte to make this list. In 92 games, he batted .290 with 15 doubles, seven triples, five home runs and 19 stolen bases. There was never any doubt the 2011 first-rounder was big-league material, and he made his debut in 2015. He was last in the majors in 2019 with Detroit before opting out of the 2020 season, He currently is at Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization.
LEONARDO REGINATTO (2014)
In 2009, the Rays announced a major push into Brazil, becoming the first MLB team to establish an academy there. That same season, they signed Reginatto, whose dream was to become the first Brazilian in big-league ball. In 2014, he looked as if he was on his way. He batted .316 for the Stone Crabs and was successful on 14 of 16 stolen base attempts while playing three infield positions. He was solid the following season at Double-A and Triple-A, but elected for free agency at season’s end. He signed with Minnesota and was invited to spring training in 2017, but that would be as close as he would get to The Show. He stuck around in the Minnesota and Seattle organizations, then had a stint in the Can-Am League. This season, he joined West Virginia Power of the Atlantic League, but was released on June 18. He then signed with Rieleros de Aguascalientes of the Mexican League this past Tuesday.
MIKE MARJAMA (2015)
Arriving in the organization after having his contract bought by the Rays, Marjama excelled as an elder statesman in the FSL. More than two years older than the average High-A player, the catcher batted .302 with 22 doubles, four triples and nine home runs. He eventually reached the big leagues with Seattle for stints in 2017 and 2018 before bowing out of organized ball after 2019. He is a success story for a different reason – as a high school wrestler, he developed an eating disorder trying to drop weight. Today, he speaks about the dangers posed by eating disorders.
