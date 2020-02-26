PORT CHARLOTTE — With the Yankees’ rotation once again bitten by the injury bug and no one quite sure what the post-Mookie Betts era will look like in Boston, it appears that there’s good reason to think Tampa Bay could seize the AL East crown in 2020.
But if the Rays are truly to make a postseason run this season, they’ll need a return form from pitcher Blake Snell.
The veteran left-hander won a Cy Young award in 2018 when he went 21-5 with a miniscule 1.89 ERA, while recording 221 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings. Things did not go as well in 2019 as Snell was a limited to 23 starts thanks to two different stints on the IL.
First he missed a start in April with a fractured toe and later he was sidelined for nearly two months after a July 29 surgery on his left elbow. Although he finished with a 6-8 record and a 4.29 ERA in 107 innings, Snell actually pitched well most of the year. But he suffered through a terrible June in which he went 2-3 with a 9.64 ERA, allowing 26 runs in 23 1/3 innings.
The 27 year old, who made his first start of the spring in the Rays’ 10-8 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. was in camp early this year. He showed up before the pitchers and catchers Feb. 12 reporting date and believes the extra time as really made a difference.
“I’m way ahead of where I was last spring,” he said in the clubhouse after finishing for his day. “Last year I wasn’t as comfortable as I am right now.
“I feel a lot more advanced, I can throw the ball in the zone, out of the zone, I feel a lot better.”
Snell pitched a 1-2-3 first inning, setting down the Twins in order on 21 pitches, including 15 for strikes and striking out shortstop Royce Lewis in the process.
Earlier in camp manager Kevin Cash talked about Snell working on developing his slider more.
“I know at different times of (last) year, (pitching coach) Kyle (Snyder) would talk to him and say, ‘Hey, we have to get that pitch.’ That pitch is really big for him,” Cash said at the time. “All pitchers sometimes might run away from it when they don’t have the feeling for it, but I know that’s something that Kyle would like for him to continue to introduce in his outings.”
Snell said he made a point of using that pitch during his brief outing Wednesday.
“I threw a lot of sliders, a lot of curveballs and good fastballs,” he said. “I was on top of them. I was happy with that.
“I told you guys I was working the slider. I didn’t get to use it on the righty (Lewis). It wasn’t set up for it.”
Despite his frustration at not getting to work the exact pitch sequence he hoped for, Snell seemed pleased as his pulled on his backpack and prepared to leave for the day.
“For the first overall start, I’m happy with it,” he said. “I liked the confidence and poise I showed. Usually I’m pretty lost the first couple of games, just because I haven’t (been out there).”
Based his pitching line, you may not think reliever Jose Alvarado would have been nearly as pleased with his performance as Snell was with his.
After all, the lefty allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while only retiring one batter after starting the second inning.
But on the contrary, the hard-throwing 24 year old was pleased to just be back on the mound after injury problems (right oblique issue, left elbow inflammation) sidelined him much of last season.
“(It’s been) six months of not seeing hitters,” he said with a smile. “Everything is good, I feel good.
“I feel the power in my arm.”
As Snyder, the Rays pitching coach, said last week, the sky’s the limit for the lefty with a 100-mph fastball. For Alvarado, Wednesday’s rough outing was just part of the process of preparing for the season.
“That’s what spring training is for,” he said. “I’m working for the regular season.
“I’m very happy to touch the mound again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.