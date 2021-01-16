It was March 12 in Lakeland. Kyle Wright had just spun five solid innings in a 5-3 Braves victory and Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was walking off the field with then-Detroit skipper Ron Gardenhire.
“I was talking with Gardy, the game was over and we’re walking off the field and they’re like, ‘well, everything has been shut down,’” Snitker said, reliving the memory on Saturday at CoolToday Park. “We were going to shut down and have everybody come back, I think, on Saturday and in between that game and before then, guys were going home. So it was amazing how fast it hit.”
Just like that, the Braves’ first spring training in North Port came to a premature end due to COVID-19. As the summer progressed, it became evident the minor league North Port Fire Frogs would never make their debut.
As of Saturday, as Snitker met with a small group of Braves fans for a breakfast on the CoolToday concourse, there remained no set plan on just how spring training will progress or how many, if any, fans will be in the stands. And the Fire Frogs are no more, after a minor league franchise shuffle shipped the team to Augusta, Georgia.
A tentative plan being floated by Major League Baseball calls for big-league clubs and their Triple-A players to report on time, conduct their business, then depart. Then the lower-level players will begin their spring training with a later start for their minor league season.
“Part of the fun of it is having the whole system here,” Snitker said after the event. “I look at that as, if we have to do that to make it happen, so be it. It will be one year because I’m hoping a year from today I’m sitting here talking to you guys and everybody’s clear and we’re back to normal.”
Snitker said the Braves’ expansive new digs in North Port should accommodate any plan MLB conjures up to deal with the virus guidelines.
“Last year we had 60 guys, 30 active and 30 at the alternate site. It could be that,” he said. “They might bring 60 guys in and I understand, too, you go into that locker space where they’re spacing guys out, you’re going to need every bit of room that you have. Fortunately we have a facility that we can do that and still have plenty of room.”
One facet of ticket sales that has been mostly nixed is the notion of individual ticket sales. No tickets of any kind have gone on sale yet as MLB works to finalize its spring training guidance, but multiple reports have indicated a “pod” format where tickets are sold in small groups in spaced-out seating has gained traction. Nothing has been finalized.
From a player development standpoint, Snitker said the main goal is to get started and keep going.
“My biggest fear, the thing I don’t want to happen, is we get down here and have to shut down again,” he said. “If we get going, we need to play. We need to go. We need to see it through and not be shut down.”
Snitker lamented the lack of development available to the organization’s lower-level prospects, many of whom had the opportunity to participate in spring games before the shutdown and wound up going home for the remainder of the year.
“It was terrible. I hated that, too. I don’t care if they come later, start later, as long as they’re playing, these kids need to play,” he said. “I hated it because we saw some really good young players come through spring training. I hated that those kids didn’t get to … it’s like dying on the vine.
“Development at a young age is huge. To lose those games was, man, that was tough,” Snitker added. “You could only have X number of guys (at the alternate site) so there were some that lost a year. I was hoping maybe in the fall they could get something going. That didn’t happen and so this will be big, getting those kids back, acclimated and playing every day.”
As for the big-league club, Snitker said he was happy to have former Rays pitcher Charlie Morton return to the Braves
“We’re excited about having Charlie and I think Charlie is excited about coming home. He’s coming back to where he started,” he said. “The guy brings instant credibility. I told him you’re the modern-day John Smoltz in the postseason. I mean this guy is going to be good for this club, the young players. … Guys like that, you can’t quantify what that does to your club when you bring in guys like that.”
After falling one game short against the Dodgers in 2020, Snitker said the Braves now have the necessary mentality to take the next step after three seasons of building.
“We’ve made tremendous strides in the last couple of years,” he said. “We went from hoping to win – I’d drive to the ballpark and hope we won – to expecting to win. That’s a big jump.
“A big-league game is hard as hell to win, but it’s really easy to lose,” he added. “We put ourselves right there and these guys, we took a huge step forward last year. Now they know even more what to expect and how good we can be.”
