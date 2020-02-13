As fans might've noticed, it's that time of year where baseball is king in Charlotte and Sarasota Counties.
The Rays and Braves have made the drive down for spring training, the prep teams are in preseason and, not to be forgotten, the annual Snowbird Baseball Classic is back for another year.
The Snowbird Classic features 22 Division I programs and 23 Division III schools that will enjoy a month of sunshine as the lengthy schedule gets underway today with Indiana State taking on Pittsburgh at noon at North Charlotte Regional Park.
"What makes it so great is that yellow thing in the sky," Tournament Director Steve Partington said. "Out of the 23 Division III teams, 17 are in the top 25 in the country. They love coming here and playing because they don't have to worry about playing the Florida teams, who have an advantage. The guys like to get their feet wet down here."
There are various venues around Charlotte County that will host games including, North and South regional parks, North Port and Charlotte high schools and CoolToday Park.
The new Braves home field will host a doubleheader on Saturday as Iowa takes on St. Josephs at 3 p.m. and Ohio State takes on Pittsburgh at 6:30 p.m.
Players from United States Military Academy at West Point will also join the field this year and there are a few perks for military veterans throughout the event, which runs through March 22.
Tickets
Tickets are $10 for the day for those over the age of 18. Children 18 and under are free. The day pass gets fans into a day's worth of baseball, which can somedays be up to eight games.
What you can bring
There are seats and chairs available, but fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, coolers and any other items to make the day more enjoyable. Outside food and drink are aloud, but all alcohol is prohibited.
Those rules do not include the games played at CoolToday Park.
Entering the digital age
New this year, all games will be live streamed on Flobaseball.tv. Additionally, there is a downloadable app called Outside Inside, which has all of the games listed and fans can save their favorites all in one place. It also has information about the area and what Charlotte has to offer.
Still in need of volunteers
Though many area residents have already signed up to help, the event is still in need of volunteers for multiple positions including golf carts, programs sellers and concessions.
