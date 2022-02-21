Brigham Young baserunner Mitch McIntyre digs around third and heads for home to give the Cougars a 5-0 lead over Ohio State during the second inning of Monday's game at Centennial Park during the Snowbird Classic. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Ohio State third baseman Marcus Ernst beats Brigham Young baserunner Andrew Pintar to the bag for an inning-ending force out during Monday's game at Centennial Park during the Snowbird Classic. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Brigham Young baserunner Mitch McIntyre digs around third and heads for home to give the Cougars a 5-0 lead over Ohio State during the second inning of Monday's game at Centennial Park during the Snowbird Classic. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Ohio State hitter Mitchell Okuley fouls off a pitch early on in Monday's game against Brigham Young at Centennial Park during the Snowbird Classic. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Ohio State third baseman Marcus Ernst beats Brigham Young baserunner Andrew Pintar to the bag for an inning-ending force out during Monday's game at Centennial Park during the Snowbird Classic. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Ohio State pitcher Wyatt Loncar delivers a pitch during Monday's game against Brigham Young at Centennial Park during the Snowbird Classic. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
PORT CHARLOTTE – Brigham Young left fielder Hayden Leatham drilled a two-out grand slam in the first inning Monday as the Cougars defeated Ohio State 9-6 at Centennial Park on Day 4 of the Snowbird Classic.
BYU (2-2) pushed its lead to 6-0 with an RBI single from Cole Gambill in the second and a solo home run by Austin Denning.
Ohio State’s standout shortstop Zach Dezenzo cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the third inning with a three-run blast that followed singles by Brent Todys and Marcus Ernst, but BYU would get those runs back on a three-run shot by Gambill in the fifth inning.
The Buckeyes managed to pick up three runs on a pair of BYU fielding errors and a passed ball in the eighth inning, but could draw no closer.
BYU sophomore Ryan Brady, pitching in his first game in three years, starting the game and went four innings before handing off to Justis Reiser, who picked up with win by pitching into the eighth. Closer Reid McLaughlin picked up his second save of the weekend.
Ohio State lost for the first time this season after three high-powered victories to open the Snowbird Classic. In all, the Buckeyes scored 39 runs in four games.
The Buckeyes will travel to San Marcos, Texas for a three-game series with Texas State that begins on Friday night.
BYU heads to Arizona State for three games, beginning Thursday.
The Snowbird Classic resumes on Friday with two games at Centennial Park. Merrimack will play Indiana State at 11 a.m., followed at 3 p.m. by Marshall and St. Bonaventure. Action continues through the weekend with four games on Saturday and two more on Sunday as Northeastern joins the fray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.