PORT CHARLOTTE – Marshall closed out its two-weekend stay at the Snowbird Classic with an 11-1 win over St. Bonaventure on Sunday.

The Thundering Herd (5-3) jumped out to a 4-0 lead with the big hits being an RBI double by Kyle Schaefer in the first and a solo home run to lead off the second by Daniel Carinci.

Marshall tacked on three runs in the fourth winning on a wild pitch and a two-run shot by Ryan Leitch. Later, Schaefer connected for his third homer of the Classic and the rout was on.

Starting pitcher Ryan Capuano went six innings and struck out nine to pick up the win. After giving up a hit in the first inning, he retired the last 16 batters he faced. Carter Lyles and Cody Sharp closed out the game, allowing the Bonnies (0-4) to push a run across in the eighth, but no more.

"I'm proud of our guys this weekend," Marshall baseball head coach Jeff Waggoner told Herdzone.com after the victory. "We played well in all phases of the game. This team is fun to be around, cares about each other and wants to be really good."

Northeastern 11, Merrimack 1: In a matchup of Massachusetts schools, Northeastern routed Merrimack, breaking open a close game with an eight-run seventh inning.

Leading 3-1, the Huskies opened the seventh by putting runners on the corners. Corey DiLoreto’s single scored one run, then a ball-four wild pitch brought in a second run while keeping two runners on the basepaths. Mark Darakjy was hit by a pitch to load the bases, then Jack Doyle drew a walk to make it 6-1.

Gregory Bozzo reached on an RBI infield single, then Luke Beckstein cleared the bases with a grand slam for the 11-1 lead.

Starting pitcher Wyan Scotti tossed 6.1 innings, allowing three hits and an unearned run while striking out eight. Thomas Balboni struck out the only two hitters he faced to end the game.

The Snowbird Classic resumes next Saturday.

SNOWBIRD CLASSIC

All games at Centennial Park unless otherwise noted

Saturday’s games

11 a.m.: Swarthmore vs. Heidelberg

11:30 a.m.: Baldwin Wallace vs. Misericordia

3 p.m.: Misericordia vs. Swarthmore.

Sunday’s games

11 a.m.: Lebanon Valley vs. Marietta

Noon: Misericordia vs. Heidelberg

2:30 p.m.: Swarthmore vs. Lebanon Valley

Monday, March 7

10 a.m.: Swarthmore vs. Marietta

11 a.m.: Ohio Wesleyan vs. Baldwin Wallace

1 p.m.: Marietta vs. Swarthmore

2 p.m.: Theil vs. Heidelberg

4 p.m.: Wittenberg vs. Misericordia

5 p.m.: Theil vs. Heidelberg

6:30 p.m.: Lebanon Valley vs. Wittenberg

Tuesday, March 8

11 a.m.: Misericordia vs. Marietta

Noon: Bluffton vs. Lebanon Valley

2:30 p.m.: Swarthmore vs. Ohio Wesleyan

3 p.m.: Bluffton vs. Lebanon Valley

6 p.m.: Mitchell vs. Wittenberg

Wednesday, March 9

11 a.m.: Wittenberg vs. Swarthmore

11:30 p.m.: Ohio Wesleyan vs. Misericordia

2 p.m.: Mitchell College vs. Swarthmore

3 p.m.: Heidelberg vs. Lebanon Valley

5 p.m.: Baldwin Wallace vs. Mitchell

6 p.m.: Heidelberg vs. Lebanon Valley

Thursday, March 10

9 a.m.: Ohio Wesleyan vs. Swarthmore

10 a.m.: St. John’s vs. Marietta

Noon: Mitchell vs. Ohio Wesleyan

1:30 p.m.: Heidelberg vs. St. John’s

4 p.m.: Wittenberg vs. Lebanon Valley

4 p.m.: Sewanee-UOTS vs. Misericordia

6:30 p.m.: Wittenberg vs. Lebanon Valley

Friday, March 11

10 a.m.: Misericordia vs. Wittenberg

11 a.m.: Marrietta vs. Sewanee-UOTS

1 p.m.: Mitchell JV vs. North Central JV

3 p.m.: St. John’s vs. North Central

4 p.m. Sewanee-UOTS vs. Baldwin Wallace

6 p.m.: St. John’s JV vs. North Central JV

At South County

10 a.m.: Lebanon Valley vs. Ohio Wesleyan

1:30 p.m.: Heidelberg vs. Lebanon Valley

Saturday, March 12

10 a.m.: Lebanon Valley vs. Babson

11 a.m.: Marietta vs. North Central

1:30 p.m.: Webster vs. Marietta

2 p.m.: Denison vs. St. John’s

4 p.m.: North Central vs. Webster

5:30 p.m.: Sewanee-UOTS vs. Wooster

At South County

11 a.m.: Heidelberg vs. Arcadia

2:30 p.m.: Arcadia vs. Baldwin Wallace

Sunday, March 13

9:30 a.m.: St. John’s vs. Wooster

Noon: Baldwin Wallace vs. Babson

1 p.m.: Arcadia vs. Denison

4 p.m.: Arcadia JV vs. Denison JV

Monday, March 14

11 a.m.: North Central vs. Denison

Noon: Wooster vs. Babson

2 p.m.: Denison vs. Sewanee-UOTS

5 p.m.: Denison JV vs. Sewanee-UOTS JV

Tuesday, March 15

11 a.m.: Babson vs. Denison

Noon: Sewanee-UOTS vs. North Central

3 p.m.: Wooster vs. Arcadia

4 p.m.: North Central JV vs. Denison JV.

Wednesday, March 16

11 a.m.: North Central vs. Arcadia

Noon: Babson vs. Wooster

3:30 p.m.: North Central JV vs. Wooster JV

Thursday, March 17

10 a.m.: Babson vs. Denison

TBA: Wooster vs. North Central

TBA: Wooster JV vs. North Central JV

Friday, March 18

2 p.m.: Fairfield vs. North Dakota State

Saturday, March 19

11 a.m.: North Dakota State vs. Fairfield

1:30 p.m.: Fairfield vs. North Dakota State.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments