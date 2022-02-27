PORT CHARLOTTE – Marshall closed out its two-weekend stay at the Snowbird Classic with an 11-1 win over St. Bonaventure on Sunday.
The Thundering Herd (5-3) jumped out to a 4-0 lead with the big hits being an RBI double by Kyle Schaefer in the first and a solo home run to lead off the second by Daniel Carinci.
Marshall tacked on three runs in the fourth winning on a wild pitch and a two-run shot by Ryan Leitch. Later, Schaefer connected for his third homer of the Classic and the rout was on.
Starting pitcher Ryan Capuano went six innings and struck out nine to pick up the win. After giving up a hit in the first inning, he retired the last 16 batters he faced. Carter Lyles and Cody Sharp closed out the game, allowing the Bonnies (0-4) to push a run across in the eighth, but no more.
"I'm proud of our guys this weekend," Marshall baseball head coach Jeff Waggoner told Herdzone.com after the victory. "We played well in all phases of the game. This team is fun to be around, cares about each other and wants to be really good."
Northeastern 11, Merrimack 1: In a matchup of Massachusetts schools, Northeastern routed Merrimack, breaking open a close game with an eight-run seventh inning.
Leading 3-1, the Huskies opened the seventh by putting runners on the corners. Corey DiLoreto’s single scored one run, then a ball-four wild pitch brought in a second run while keeping two runners on the basepaths. Mark Darakjy was hit by a pitch to load the bases, then Jack Doyle drew a walk to make it 6-1.
Gregory Bozzo reached on an RBI infield single, then Luke Beckstein cleared the bases with a grand slam for the 11-1 lead.
Starting pitcher Wyan Scotti tossed 6.1 innings, allowing three hits and an unearned run while striking out eight. Thomas Balboni struck out the only two hitters he faced to end the game.
The Snowbird Classic resumes next Saturday.
SNOWBIRD CLASSIC
All games at Centennial Park unless otherwise noted
Saturday’s games
11 a.m.: Swarthmore vs. Heidelberg
11:30 a.m.: Baldwin Wallace vs. Misericordia
3 p.m.: Misericordia vs. Swarthmore.
Sunday’s games
11 a.m.: Lebanon Valley vs. Marietta
Noon: Misericordia vs. Heidelberg
2:30 p.m.: Swarthmore vs. Lebanon Valley
Monday, March 7
10 a.m.: Swarthmore vs. Marietta
11 a.m.: Ohio Wesleyan vs. Baldwin Wallace
1 p.m.: Marietta vs. Swarthmore
2 p.m.: Theil vs. Heidelberg
4 p.m.: Wittenberg vs. Misericordia
5 p.m.: Theil vs. Heidelberg
6:30 p.m.: Lebanon Valley vs. Wittenberg
Tuesday, March 8
11 a.m.: Misericordia vs. Marietta
Noon: Bluffton vs. Lebanon Valley
2:30 p.m.: Swarthmore vs. Ohio Wesleyan
3 p.m.: Bluffton vs. Lebanon Valley
6 p.m.: Mitchell vs. Wittenberg
Wednesday, March 9
11 a.m.: Wittenberg vs. Swarthmore
11:30 p.m.: Ohio Wesleyan vs. Misericordia
2 p.m.: Mitchell College vs. Swarthmore
3 p.m.: Heidelberg vs. Lebanon Valley
5 p.m.: Baldwin Wallace vs. Mitchell
6 p.m.: Heidelberg vs. Lebanon Valley
Thursday, March 10
9 a.m.: Ohio Wesleyan vs. Swarthmore
10 a.m.: St. John’s vs. Marietta
Noon: Mitchell vs. Ohio Wesleyan
1:30 p.m.: Heidelberg vs. St. John’s
4 p.m.: Wittenberg vs. Lebanon Valley
4 p.m.: Sewanee-UOTS vs. Misericordia
6:30 p.m.: Wittenberg vs. Lebanon Valley
Friday, March 11
10 a.m.: Misericordia vs. Wittenberg
11 a.m.: Marrietta vs. Sewanee-UOTS
1 p.m.: Mitchell JV vs. North Central JV
3 p.m.: St. John’s vs. North Central
4 p.m. Sewanee-UOTS vs. Baldwin Wallace
6 p.m.: St. John’s JV vs. North Central JV
At South County
10 a.m.: Lebanon Valley vs. Ohio Wesleyan
1:30 p.m.: Heidelberg vs. Lebanon Valley
Saturday, March 12
10 a.m.: Lebanon Valley vs. Babson
11 a.m.: Marietta vs. North Central
1:30 p.m.: Webster vs. Marietta
2 p.m.: Denison vs. St. John’s
4 p.m.: North Central vs. Webster
5:30 p.m.: Sewanee-UOTS vs. Wooster
At South County
11 a.m.: Heidelberg vs. Arcadia
2:30 p.m.: Arcadia vs. Baldwin Wallace
Sunday, March 13
9:30 a.m.: St. John’s vs. Wooster
Noon: Baldwin Wallace vs. Babson
1 p.m.: Arcadia vs. Denison
4 p.m.: Arcadia JV vs. Denison JV
Monday, March 14
11 a.m.: North Central vs. Denison
Noon: Wooster vs. Babson
2 p.m.: Denison vs. Sewanee-UOTS
5 p.m.: Denison JV vs. Sewanee-UOTS JV
Tuesday, March 15
11 a.m.: Babson vs. Denison
Noon: Sewanee-UOTS vs. North Central
3 p.m.: Wooster vs. Arcadia
4 p.m.: North Central JV vs. Denison JV.
Wednesday, March 16
11 a.m.: North Central vs. Arcadia
Noon: Babson vs. Wooster
3:30 p.m.: North Central JV vs. Wooster JV
Thursday, March 17
10 a.m.: Babson vs. Denison
TBA: Wooster vs. North Central
TBA: Wooster JV vs. North Central JV
Friday, March 18
2 p.m.: Fairfield vs. North Dakota State
Saturday, March 19
11 a.m.: North Dakota State vs. Fairfield
1:30 p.m.: Fairfield vs. North Dakota State.
