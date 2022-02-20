PORT CHARLOTTE — Indiana State opened Day 3 of the Snowbird Classic with a 9-7 win over Marshall on Sunday afternoon.
Marshall (1-3) jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to a three-run third inning that began with five consecutive Thundering Herd hitters reaching base. Geordon Blanton led off with a walk scored on a double by Kyle Schaefer. Luke Edwards’ single put runners on the corners then Ryan Leitch singled to left field, scoring Schaefer. Cole Williams capped the scoring with a single to right to bring Edwards home.
Indiana State scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth and tacked on another in the fifth, but Marshall responded in kind, taking a 7-3 lead into the seventh inning stretch.
In the bottom of the seventh, Mike Sears drilled a two-run homer and the Sycamores brought home another on an RBI groundout to pull within 7-6.
In the eighth, the Sycamores loaded the bases then, with two outs, Aaron Beck drew a walk to tie the game, then Randall Diaz slapped a two-run single for what would prove to be the game-winning runs.
In addition to their RBI hits in the fourth, Schaefer and Leitch also homered for the Thundering Herd.
Reliever Brennyn Cutts got the win with two-thirds of a scoreless inning on the mound. Connor Fenlong got the save.
In other games:
Canisius 15, Pittsburgh 7: The Golden Griffins avenged Saturday’s doubleheader sweep at the hands of the Panthers and forged a split of their four-game series on Sunday afternoon, thanks to a five-run fifth inning.
Mike Steffan went 4-for-6 and drove in five runs for Canisius. He was one of four Griffins to record multiple-RBI performances, along with Max Grant (3), Carlin Dick and Gibson Krzeminski (2 each).
Peyton Consigli picked up the win with 3.1 innings of relief.
Ohio State 9, Indiana State 8: The Buckeyes erupted for five runs in the eighth inning Sunday night to pull out a come-fron-behind win against the Sycamores and remain perfect during their four-game stay at the Snowbird Classic.
Ohio State trailed 8-4 when it loaded the bases in the top of the eighth inning. Zach Dezenzo reached on a fielder’s choice bring home Acher Brookeman and move Mitchel Okuley to third. After Kade Kern walked to reload the bases, pinch-hitter Colton Bauer lofted a sacrifice fly to plate Okuley, then pinch-hitter Brent Todys tied the game with a two-run double.
Trey Lipsey delivered what would stand as the game-winning hit with an RBI single to left field.
T.J. Brock came on for a two-inning save, working around one hit while fanning three.
Ohio State will wrap up its Snowbird stay today with a game against BYU at 12:30 p.m.
