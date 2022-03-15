PORT CHARLOTTE – Turn right coming out of Charlotte Sports Park, make the next left at O’Donnell and you will have left the land of professional baseball and all its warts for the college game and all its joy.
The Snowbird Classic is headed into its final days after five wildly successful weeks at Centennial Park, most of that coming while Major League Baseball padlocked its own doors.
“It has been pretty good,” said Steve Partington, the SBC’s tournament director. The weather, as you know – Saturday we had some crazy weather – but we still played ball and when you get Marietta and Webster and North Central playing, that’s interesting.”
Marietta just moved to No. 1 in the most recent NCBWA Division III poll. North Central checked in at No. 5 and Webster at No. 10. The Classic has featured several other teams in the most recent Top 25, such as Eastern Connecticut (No. 4), Denison (No. 15) and Baldwin Wallace (No. 17).
All of that is in addition to the Division I muscle that pulled into town during the opening week: Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Brigham Young, Marshall, Indiana State and Canisius. St. Bonaventure made a pass through, as did Florida Atlantic and Seton Hall.
Friday and Saturday’s grand finale will see Fairfield – an NCAA regional entry a year ago – taking on North Dakota State in a three-game set.
“The guys are happy they’re here and playing,” Partington said. “Teams, they’re happy, they’re here playing and as long as the sun’s out, it’s a good deal for us.”
Attendance at the Snowbird has remained consistent throughout the event. Denison defeated Babson College 7-1 in Tuesday’s first game before a solid crowd of mostly out-of-town fans.
“The fans, they’re out of the cold, they’re not shoveling or scraping, so they’re loving it down here,” Partington said.
The teams continue to give Partington high marks and strong feedback. In the future, many of the schools are kicking around the notion of playing some of their conference games at the Snowbird, where conditions can be reliably favorable.
“A lot of guys were looking at playing some of their conference games next year here on a weekend,” Partington said. “We’ve had that happen in the past, but with the COVID issue, they were kind of iffy. They didn’t know whether they wanted to or not (this season). It’s good now. We’re on the downhill.”
Saturday’s North Dakota State-Fairfield twin bill will go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Rays’ Grapefruit League home opener just down the road.
It has happened before. It will happen again. Partington is unfazed.
“We’ve always been head-to-head with them, but what has happened is a lot of people are out here learning about college baseball,” Partington said. “They didn’t know it was here. They come out to watch games. I had a guy here yesterday telling me this was the first time he’s been down here and he wouldn’t have known about it if it wasn’t in the paper.
“He has season tickets to the Rays and said ‘I think I might drop my season tickets for the Rays and just come watch this next year.’”
