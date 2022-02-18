Ohio State senior Marcus Ernst motors for third while Marshall senior shortstop Geordon Blanton starts an inning-ending double play on Friday at Centennial Park during the Snowbird Classic. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Ohio State sophomore Isaiah Coupet throws a pitch during the third inning of Friday's season-opener at Centennial Park against Marshall in the Snowbird Classic. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Marshall senior Raymond Pacella delivers a pitch during the third inning of Friday's season-opener against Ohio State at Centennial Park in the Snowbird Classic. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
Marshall baserunner Kyle Schaefer heads to third on a base hitt during Friday's season-opener against Ohio State at Centennial Park during the Snowbird Classic. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
PORT CHARLOTTE – To the surprise of no one, Centennial Park transformed into Little Columbus on Friday afternoon as Ohio State’s baseball team opened its regular season against Marshall during the opening day of the 14th Snowbird Classic.
Before a crowd clad in Buckeye colors with a smattering of Thundering Herd green, Ohio State mauled Marshall, 15-4.
Sophomore Isaiah Coupet tossed six innings, permitting just three hits and an unearned run while striking out 11.
Shortstop Zach Dezenzo opened the scoring with a solo homer in the bottom of the first. After Marshall tied the score with an unearned run in the third, Dyersburg State transfer Drew Reckart lined another solo shot and Ohio State would never again trail.
The Buckeyes did most of their damage during an eight-run fifth inning. Kade Kern’s bases-loaded triple and Trey Lipsey’s grand slam were the key hits.
Friday was the first of four games for Ohio State at the Snowbird Classic. The Buckeyes will face Indiana State at noon today and again at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
On Monday, Ohio State wraps up its Port Charlotte visit with a game against BYU at 12:30 p.m.
In other games Friday:
Indiana State 3, BYU 2: The Sycamores jumped ahead early, then hung on to knock off the Cougars.
Luis Hernandez’s single staked Indiana State to a 2-0 lead and Grant Magill tacked on another run in the sixth with an RBI single.
Meanwhile, pitchers Matt Jachec and Connor Fenlong held BYU at bay. Jachec pitched into the seventh inning, retiring five of the first nine BYU hitters on strikeouts. He allowed six hits and two earned runs. Ridgeway came on in the seventh and pitched out of a two-on, one-out jam, then closed out the game.
Canisius 11, Pittsburgh 3: Mike Steffan, a grad student, drilled a pair of home runs and drove in five as the Golden Griffins routed the Panthers.
Sophomore starter Matt Duffy tossed six innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight.
Canisius scored the game’s first seven runs, beginning with Mike DeStefano’s two-run single, then scored himself on a passed ball.
Steffan’s first blast – a three-run shot to right field – came in the fifth inning. His second homer staked Canisius to a 9-2 lead in the seventh.
