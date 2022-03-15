SNOWBIRD CLASSIC
Results & Schedule
Feb. 18
Canisius 11, Pittburgh 3
Indiana State 3, Brigham Young 2
Ohio State 15, Marshall 4
Feb. 19
Pittsburgh 12, Canisius 2
Ohio State 9, Indiana State 3
Pittsburgh 4, Canisius 0
Marshall 6, Brigham Young 3
Brigham Young 3, Marshall 2
Feb. 20
Indiana State 9, Marshall 7
Canisius 15, Pittsburgh 7
Ohio State 9, Indiana State 8
Feb. 21
Brigham Young 9, Ohio State 6
Feb. 25
Indiana State 14, Merrimack 2
Marshall 11, St. Bonaventure 7
Feb. 26
Merrimack 5, St. Bonaventure 2
Marshall 13, Northeastern 3
Merrimack 9, St. Bonaventure 1
Marshall 3, Northeastern 2
Feb. 27
Swarthmore 14, Heidelberg 2
Baldwin Wallace 12, Misericordia 11
Swarthmore 9, Misericordia 8
March 6
Marietta 5, Lebanon Valley 3
Misericordia 13, Heidelberg 6
Lebanon Valley 4, Swarthmore 3
March 7
Marietta 13, Swarthmore 1
Baldwin Wallace 12, Ohio Wesleyan 3
Swarthmore 11, Marietta 4
Heidelberg 9, Theil 6
Misericordia 18, Wittenberg 11
Heidelberg JV 9, Theil JV 1
Wittenberg 8, Lebanon Valley 0
March 8
Lebanon Valley 7, Bluffton 6
Lebanon Valley JV 9, Bluffton JV 5
Swarthmore 12, Ohio Wesleyan 3
Marietta 10, Misericordia 2
Florida Atlantic 19, Seton Hall 6
Wittenberg 7, Mitchell 5
March 9
Swarthmore 16, Wittenberg 15
Misericordia 13, Ohio Wesleyan 4
Mitchell 13, Swarthmore 3
Heidelberg 9, Lebanon Valley 7
Baldwin Wallace 11, Mitchell 2
Heidelberg JV 13, Lebanon Valley JV 3
March 10
St. John’s 20, Marietta 8
Mitchell 11, Ohio Wesleyan 7
Heidelberg 12, St. John’s 9
Lebanon Valley 15, Wittenberg 5
Misericordia 10, Sewanee 2
March 11
Wittenberg 3, Misericordia 2
Lebanon Valley 24, Ohio Wesleyan 4
Marietta 6, Sewanee 4
North Central JV 8, Mitchell JV 1
Heidelberg 18, Lebanon Valley 3
North Central 18, St. John’s 0
Baldwin Wallace 23, Sewanee 3
Marietta 7, North Central 0
March 12
Arcadia 4, Heidelberg 3
Marietta 3, Webster 1
Denison 6, St. John’s 3
Baldwin Wallace 8, Arcadia 2
Webster 5, North Central 0
Wooster 11, Sewanee 2
March 13
Wooster 13, St. John’s 1
Babson 3, Baldwin Wallace 2
Arcadia 10, Denison 8
Denison JV 12, Arcadia JV 0
Monday
Denison 2, North Central 1
Babson 5, Wooster 4
Denison 4, Sewanee 3
Wooster JV 8, North Central JV 1
Tuesday
Denison 7, Babson 1
North Central 5, Sewanee 1
North Central JV vs. Denison JV, n
Wooster vs. Arcadia, n
Denison JV vs. North Central JV, n
Today’s games
At Centennial Park
North Central vs. Arcadia, 10 a.m.
Babson vs. Wooster, noon
North Central JV vs. Wooster JV, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday’s games
At Centennial Park
Babson vs. Denison, 10 a.m.
Wooster vs. North Central, noon
Friday’s game
At Centennial Park
Fairfield vs. North Dakota State, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s games
At Centennial Park
North Dakota State vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.
Fairfield vs. North Dakota State, 1:30 p.m.
