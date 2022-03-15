SNOWBIRD CLASSIC

Results & Schedule

Feb. 18

Canisius 11, Pittburgh 3

Indiana State 3, Brigham Young 2

Ohio State 15, Marshall 4

Feb. 19

Pittsburgh 12, Canisius 2

Ohio State 9, Indiana State 3

Pittsburgh 4, Canisius 0

Marshall 6, Brigham Young 3

Brigham Young 3, Marshall 2

Feb. 20

Indiana State 9, Marshall 7

Canisius 15, Pittsburgh 7

Ohio State 9, Indiana State 8

Feb. 21

Brigham Young 9, Ohio State 6

Feb. 25

Indiana State 14, Merrimack 2

Marshall 11, St. Bonaventure 7

Feb. 26

Merrimack 5, St. Bonaventure 2

Marshall 13, Northeastern 3

Merrimack 9, St. Bonaventure 1

Marshall 3, Northeastern 2

Feb. 27

Swarthmore 14, Heidelberg 2

Baldwin Wallace 12, Misericordia 11

Swarthmore 9, Misericordia 8

March 6

Marietta 5, Lebanon Valley 3

Misericordia 13, Heidelberg 6

Lebanon Valley 4, Swarthmore 3

March 7

Marietta 13, Swarthmore 1

Baldwin Wallace 12, Ohio Wesleyan 3

Swarthmore 11, Marietta 4

Heidelberg 9, Theil 6

Misericordia 18, Wittenberg 11

Heidelberg JV 9, Theil JV 1

Wittenberg 8, Lebanon Valley 0

March 8

Lebanon Valley 7, Bluffton 6

Lebanon Valley JV 9, Bluffton JV 5

Swarthmore 12, Ohio Wesleyan 3

Marietta 10, Misericordia 2

Florida Atlantic 19, Seton Hall 6

Wittenberg 7, Mitchell 5

March 9

Swarthmore 16, Wittenberg 15

Misericordia 13, Ohio Wesleyan 4

Mitchell 13, Swarthmore 3

Heidelberg 9, Lebanon Valley 7

Baldwin Wallace 11, Mitchell 2

Heidelberg JV 13, Lebanon Valley JV 3

March 10

St. John’s 20, Marietta 8

Mitchell 11, Ohio Wesleyan 7

Heidelberg 12, St. John’s 9

Lebanon Valley 15, Wittenberg 5

Misericordia 10, Sewanee 2

March 11

Wittenberg 3, Misericordia 2

Lebanon Valley 24, Ohio Wesleyan 4

Marietta 6, Sewanee 4

North Central JV 8, Mitchell JV 1

Heidelberg 18, Lebanon Valley 3

North Central 18, St. John’s 0

Baldwin Wallace 23, Sewanee 3

Marietta 7, North Central 0

March 12

Arcadia 4, Heidelberg 3

Marietta 3, Webster 1

Denison 6, St. John’s 3

Baldwin Wallace 8, Arcadia 2

Webster 5, North Central 0

Wooster 11, Sewanee 2

March 13

Wooster 13, St. John’s 1

Babson 3, Baldwin Wallace 2

Arcadia 10, Denison 8

Denison JV 12, Arcadia JV 0

Monday

Denison 2, North Central 1

Babson 5, Wooster 4

Denison 4, Sewanee 3

Wooster JV 8, North Central JV 1

Tuesday

Denison 7, Babson 1

North Central 5, Sewanee 1

North Central JV vs. Denison JV, n

Wooster vs. Arcadia, n

Denison JV vs. North Central JV, n

Today’s games

At Centennial Park

North Central vs. Arcadia, 10 a.m.

Babson vs. Wooster, noon

North Central JV vs. Wooster JV, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

At Centennial Park

Babson vs. Denison, 10 a.m.

Wooster vs. North Central, noon

Friday’s game

At Centennial Park

Fairfield vs. North Dakota State, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s games

At Centennial Park

North Dakota State vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.

Fairfield vs. North Dakota State, 1:30 p.m.


