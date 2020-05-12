Tampa Bay Times
Say this for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ history, they knew how to talk a good game.
The Bucs players, coaches and executives have had a very memorable quotes over the years and we picked out a few memorable to share.
Every quote has been documented (published by a news outlet, captured via a TV/radio sound bite, recorded in a public record). All were found in the pages of the Tampa Tribune or Tampa Bay Times unless noted otherwise.
“Please inform Mr. Rajecki that I plan to attend all games.” — Bucs coach John McKay on place-kicker Pete Rajecki, who said he became nervous when McKay watched him kick. Rajecki made the first field goal in the Bucs’ first preseason game, but never kicked in the regular season.
“I’m in favor of it.” — McKay, when asked about the execution of his team
“Three or four plane crashes and we’re in the playoffs.” — McKay following the team’s 1977 win in New Orleans that ended the franchise’s 26-game losing streak
“I hope the Bucs go 0-16.” — Bucs quarterback Doug Williams (to Sports Illustrated) in 1983, after leaving the franchise (for the USFL) following an acrimonious contract dispute with owner Hugh Culverhouse
“I thought we had a deal. Now I feel as though we’ve been jilted at the altar.” — Culverhouse, after Bill Parcells had an 11th-hour change of heart and rejected a five-year, $6.5 million offer to coach the Bucs in December 1991
“He asked me, ‘Why aren’t you throwing to my son?’ ‘Well, he’s the worst receiver on the squad, Coach.’ I don’t think (McKay) liked that.” — Steve Spurrier, on his bumpy relationship as Bucs starting quarterback with McKay in the team’s inaugural season (From The Steve Spurrier Story: From Heisman to Head Ballcoach)
A lot of people ask me, ‘Can we repeat?’ Look at the men we’ve got in this room tonight. The hell we can’t repeat.” — Bucs coach Jon Gruden at the February 2003 premiere of the Bucs’ Super Bowl DVD
“To be honest with you, it’s humiliating. I give myself an ‘F.’” — Gruden following a 7-9 finish in 2003
