The Tampa Bay Rays have had their share of quirky personalities both on and off the field.
Their players, coaches and team executives delivered some memorable quotes over the years and the Tampa Bay Times picked out a few memorable ones to share.
Every quote has been documented (published by a news outlet, captured via a TV/radio sound bite, recorded in a public record). All were found in the pages of the Tampa Tribune or Tampa Bay Times unless noted otherwise.
“I think this is the greatest day in Tampa Bay history.” ― Rays managing general partner Vince Naimoli at the club’s inaugural game on March 31, 1998
“I finally have meaning in my career. … I think it gives it substance. ‘Oh yeah, he made some All-Star teams. Oh yeah, he’s got some batting titles. And, aw, he’s got a couple Gold Gloves. Wow, this guy’s got 3,000 damn hits.’” ― Wade Boggs, on getting his milestone hit with the Rays in August 1999
“Hopefully we hit rock bottom and from here it will change.” ― Rays manager Larry Rothschild after a 10-0 loss that dropped his club to 4-10 in April 2001. He was fired the next day.
“The only thing that keeps this organization from being recognized as one of the finest in baseball is wins and losses at the major league level.” ― Rays GM Chuck LaMar, after the club compiled a 451-680 record and six last-place finishes in its first seven seasons
“Bad, bad baseball. That’s what it is. Bad, bad, bad baseball.” ― Rays manager Lou Piniella following an especially unsightly 2005 loss
“The only thing I can think of is them being cheap. Why not call up guys when you’re 50 games out of first place and you’re not going to the playoffs?” ― Rays prospect Delmon Young, on the day he was honored as Baseball America’s top minor leaguer, as to why the Rays weren’t calling him up in September 2005
“I’m probably going to hit a few pigs when I fly home, and hell is serving ice water tonight. No one thought we’d be here. And here we are.” ― Rays reliever Trever Miller, after the club clinched its 2008 World Series berth
“Lose my (expletive) number.” ― Rays designated hitter Pat Burrell, in a text reply to a Tampa Bay Times reporter following his May 2010 release
“Nothing’s weird anymore. He can’t do anything weird. The shock value’s gone. No matter what he does, he could do something totally off the wall and you go, ‘That’s Joe.’” ― longtime Rays coach Tom Foley on Joe Maddon in April 2013
“Hell, I might be dead in three years.” ― Piniella, after falling one vote short at age 75 in 2018 of election to baseball’s Hall of Fame as a manager; he’s not eligible again until 2021
