PORT CHARLOTTE — It’s the first sign, and to some the best sign, that spring is approaching, as there were Tampa Bay Rays playing baseball here in Port Charlotte on Monday.
Nearly 30 players were in the clubhouse and most on the fields getting in some throwing, running and hitting in advance of Thursday’s official first workout.
There was some news, as the Rays are finalizing a deal to add veteran lefty reliever Aaron Loup to their spring roster, which would bolster their depth after trading former closer Emilio Pagan to the San Diego Padres on Saturday.
Loup, 32, spent last season with the Padres, but was limited to only four appearances before being sidelined with an elbow strain. He spent seven-plus seasons with the Blue Jays, then was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies on July 31, 2018.
Overall, Loup was 12-20, with a 3.45 ERA over nearly 400 appearances, averaging nearly a strikeout an inning and a 54.3 percent groundball rate. He has been better against lefties, but is not limited to a specialist role.
In adding Loup after trading Pagan, who was dealt for outfielder Manuel Margot, the Rays will have 33 pitchers in camp.
The group out at Charlotte Sports Park Monday included returning starter Tyler Glasnow, who was working on the splitter he may add to his repertoire; reliever Jose Alvarado, who missed much of last season with injuries and family issues in Venezuela and newcomer Jose Martinez, the veteran DH/1B acquired from the Cardinals.
Martinez’s playing time was limited in St. Louis, as he would either be relegated to pinch-hit duty or be taken out early for defensive purposes when he did start at first base or in the outfield. In four seasons, Martinez started 259 games but finished only 144, and made 97 pinch-hit appearances.
With the Rays, the right-hander is expected to be the primary DH against lefties, against whom he has a career .331 average and .976 OPS.
“Four at-bats in a game, that’s going to be joyful, 100 percent,” he said.
Another interesting new face is reliever Ryan Sherriff, a former Cardinal who is back at full speed after recovering from Tommy John surgery.
There also are more than a dozen minor leaguers working out, including overall top prospect Wander Franco, a Stone Crab last season, and 2019 top pick Greg Jones. Minor league camp doesn’t open until early March.
Among the changes to the now 12-year-old spring complex, a new and larger weight room was added and the batting cages were enclosed.
