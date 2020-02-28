NORTH PORT - Atlanta Braves' budding superstar Mike Soroka picked up right where he left off in 2019 on Friday.
Soroka was 13-4 with 2.68 ERA and made his first All-Star appearance in his first full season last year. On Friday afternoon he made his spring training debut in a 5-3 split-squad loss to the New York Yankees.
The 22-year-old could make four more such starts in the preseason, but he didn't look like he needed any further seasoning after two scoreless innings against the Bronx Bombers.
He pounded the zone, throwing 16 strikes in 20 pitches against Yankees. While he allowed three hits, they were mostly of the bloop variety. The right-hander issued no walks and generated empty swings with his secondary stuff, resulting in three strikeouts.
“That was exactly what we wanted right there,” manager Brian Snitker said of Soroka’s first start. “He was just out there doing his thing. That ball was live. The sinker, breaking ball was good. That’s what you’d expect out of him.”
While it wasn't the full New York squad, Soroka faced several Yankee regulars, including shortstop Gleyber Torres and third baseman Gio Urshela, both strikeout victims.
“It’s fun to be able to see some guys you don’t see that often, right?” said Soroka, referring to the Yankees’ lineup. “Gleyber (Torres) being one of them. You see all the highlights and rightfully so. He’s a superstar in the making. It’s good to face some of those guys and see how you match up against a team you probably won’t pitch against until hopefully the World Series.”
It was a mixed bag for much of the Braves expected MLB roster Friday.
Johan Camargo, competing for the starting third baseman job, sent a 2-run homer over the right field wall in the second inning that staked Atlanta to a 2-0 lead. He appears to be the favorite in that position battle with Austin Riley, and after hitting just seven home runs in a down 2019, the Braves had to be pleased with that dose of power.
However, the star trio of Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna went a combined 0-9 with four strikeouts.
Traveling to Clearwater, the rest of the Braves' squad dropped a 6-5 decision to Philadelphia. Starting shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Adam Duvall each had a pair of hits. Pitching prospect Bryse Wilson pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing a single hit in that contest.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.