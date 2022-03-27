PORT CHARLOTTE – When Tampa Ray better Ryon Healy grounded out harmlessly to short for the second out of the fifth inning Sunday afternoon, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker made his way to the mound and told Charlie Morton his day was done.
The partisan crowd at Charlotte Sports Park gave him a very non-partisan standing ovation as he headed to the dugout.
What a day.
Sunday marked five months and a day since Morton took a wicked line drive to the right shin off the bat of Yuli Gurriel fracturing his fibula. Amazingly, Morton remained in the game to finish the inning before the full extent of the injury revealed itself.
“At first, when it first happened and I could feel the bone shifting in there, they were telling me sometimes when things are lined up, the bones are lined up, you don’t have to go in there and it’s not as invasive,” Morton said. “But I could feel the bone moving and I thought this is probably not lined up and right then and there, I started to assume the worst.”
The worst did come to pass. Morton underwent surgery two days later.
“And that’s what my offseason revolved around,” he said.
Fast forward five months and in his first game action, the Rays were helpless against him. Morton struck out five and walked one while allowing no hits.
In assessing his outing, Morton said he knew his “stuff” was going to be fine. He was more concerned with getting up and down.
“I got in the ups,” he said. “I think that was the biggest thing. I got to get out here and see the fans. It’s really, really nice. I think intensity-wise, maybe a little bit higher than a back-field game, but being able to get five ups right now is pretty good.”
If there was one key moment during his start, it came when Rays’ hitter Brett Phillips tapped a slow roller toward Morton, who made the play without incident.
“I was kind of glad to see that play he had to make,” Snitker said. “It was kind of simple but at least he had to come off the mound and throw the ball.”
Morton pointed to that play as well, saying Sunday wasn’t so much about the pitching side of things for him.
“In terms of my stuff, I feel my stuff is pretty good – it’s just in terms of location and consistency, my release and my delivery – that all can get better,” he said. “Today for me wasn’t really about that. It’s more (about) any tentativeness in covering my position, covering first base.”
The timing of Morton’s start coincided with Max Fried’s simulated game back in North Port against Braves regulars Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson.
Both pitchers remain on track to be the opening day starter.
Morton pitched opening day for the Rays in 2020 and while that season ended in a trip to the World Series, it wasn’t a regular season to remember for Morton.
“I’ve gotten to do it before. At this point for me, I’m just wanting to get out there and help the team,” he said. “When I pitched opening day a couple of years ago, I wound up being the worst starter during the regular season on our team. I don’t feel like it’s for me, personally, something that is indicative of anything deeper. I don’t look at it like that.”
Morton will have one more spring start before the regular season begins. What concerns him is the nature of that start. In past springs when everything is on time, the final start is an easy, short outing. This year, it will have to be something more significant.
“No, we’re going to need him to extend a little more because of the situation,” Snitker said. “To be able to add 15 (pitches) for his first start of the regular season. It’s different now with the shortened spring.”
Will he be ready? Ever the realist, Morton said he didn’t know, but figured all pitchers are going to have low pitch counts to begin the season.
“It’s a relative term, ‘ready’” he said. “I feel like I can go out and take the ball. Do I feel like I would normally at this point in spring? I probably would have gotten five or six full innings, maybe 75-plus pitches. Maybe more.
“(In a normal spring) this would probably have been my five- or six-inning outing,” he continued. “So do I feel ready? Yeah, I don’t think they’re going to say, ‘give us 105 pitches and seven innings.’ I feel they’re going to be smart about that and I do feel ready for that.”
Snitker said he was confident Morton would be ready to roll.
“He blows me away,” he said. “Every time he pitches. The way he can still throw.”
RAYS 4, BRAVES 1
After tying in each of their first two meetings, the Rays came away with the victory with a four-run eighth inning just after Atlanta had taken a 1-0 lead.
Heriberto Hernandez’s 3-run homer to right field was the big blow.
On the mound, starter Ryan Yarborough was solid, working out of an early jam and tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, but his uncanny ability to induce weak contact appeared to be in midseason form.
He was helped out by his defense. He gave up three soft hits in the first inning, but Brett Phillips threw out a runner at the plate and the infield turned a double play to get him out unscathed.
“Everything seems to be where it needs to be with just a little bit of uptick in velo,” Yarborough said. “Especially with the cutters. You’re able to kind of get those little awkward swings again, which I feel like I didn’t see at all last year.”
It wasn’t all good news for Tampa Bay. Reliever Pete Fairbanks left that game after recording one out in the fifth inning. He appeared to tweak something in the middle of his back on a 2-2 pitch to Brock Holt.
He subsequently left the game and was diagnosed with tightness in his lat muscle. He will undergo an MRI today.
Late in the game, the Rays announced their first cuts, reducing their camp roster to 42. Among the 40-man roster players optioned to the minors were Jonathan Aranda – who started the Rays' scoring Sunday with an RBI double – Rene Pinto and Ford Proctor as well as pitchers Calvin Faucher and Brendan McKay. Non-roster players reassigned were pitchers Adrian De Horta, Zack Erwin, David Hess, David McKay and Aaron Slegers.
According to terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, the Rays will carry 28 players during the month of April.
