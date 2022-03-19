Charlotte Sports Park is cash-free. Credit cart, debit card and mobile payments are accepted. Single-game tickets for Charlotte Sports Park are available exclusively online through www.raysbaseball.com/spring … All tickets and parking are mobile-only, delivered via the MLB Ballpark app. For more information on mobile ticketing, visit www.raysbaseball/mobile ... Gates open 90 minutes prior to first pitch. Parking is $10 per car and available through the MLB Ballpark app.
Home games in CAPS
March
Today: at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.
21: PITTSBURGH, 1:05 p.m.
22: BOSTON, 1:05 p.m.
23: at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
24: at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.
25: BALTIMORE, 1:05 p.m.
26: at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
27: ATLANTA, 1:05 p.m
28: off
29: MINNESOTA, 1:05 p.m.
30: at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
31: at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
April
1: BOSTON, 1:05 p.m.
2: MINNESOTA, 1:05 p.m.
3: at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
4: ATLANTA, 1:05 p.m.
5: at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
BRAVES SCHEDULE
Visit www.braves.com/springtraining for more information. Individual game tickets are available via Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000) or via the CoolToday Park ticket office. The ticket office windows are located on the front left corner of the Red Lot, on the South West side of the stadium in the Plaza. The hours of operation on game days are 9 a.m. until game’s end. On non-game days, the office is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
