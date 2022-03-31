Tampa Bay Rays LF Randy Arozarena (56) greets 1st base coach Chris Prieto (31) after getting a base hit against the Atlanta Braves during the 1st inning Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cool Today Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Atlanta Braves 1B Matt Olson (28) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 4th inning Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cool Today Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker (43) sits in the dugout before facing the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cool Today Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tampa Bay Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier (39) scores against the Atlanta Braves during the 2nd inning Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cool Today Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Atlanta Braves DH Orlando Arcia (11) walks against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 1st inning Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cool Today Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Atlanta Braves 2B Ozzie Albies (1) forces out Tampa Bay Rays RF Brett Phillips (35) and turns a double play during the 5th inning Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cool Today Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
The Atlanta Braves make a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 3rd inning Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cool Today Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Atlanta Braves 1B Matt Olson (28) hits a solo home run in front of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto (50) during the 4th inning Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cool Today Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tampa Bay Rays 2B Brandon Lowe (8) forces out Atlanta Braves SS Dansby Swanson (7) and turns a double play during the 3rd inning Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cool Today Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Luis Patino (61) faces the Atlanta Braves Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cool Today Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Muller (66) faces the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Cool Today Park. Photo by Tom O'Neill
Scenes from Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park in North Port. The Rays won the game, 5-1, with the help of 11 walks issues by Braves pitchers. Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson provided the Braves' lone run on a long home run to right-center field.
