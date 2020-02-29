PORT CHARLOTTE — Only 12 miles separate the spring training homes of the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves.
On Saturday night, they were separated by 12 runs as well.
In the first of four meetings between the Rays and the area newcomer Braves in this Grapefruit League season, it was all Atlanta as the Braves jumped ahead early and coasted to a 12-0 victory on a chilly night at Charlotte Sports Park.
Atlanta hammered Rays starter Yonny Chirinos for three runs in the top of the first inning, and single runs in the second and third before the being lifted after throwing 38 pitches. A two-run double by Adam Duvall of the center field wall and a bloop single to left by Johan Camargo made it 3-0 in the first and Peter O’Brien greeted Chirinos with a mammoth home run to left field leading off the second inning.
The Rays got two men on in the bottom of the inning, but Yoshi Tsutsugo lined out to left as Braves starter Max Fried bounced back after a rocky outing in his first spring start.
“Max looked better,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s still not there yet but he looked a little more on the attack and commanded things better, which I figured he would.”
Rays relievers Dylan Covey, Chaz Roe, Jose Alvarado and Shane McClanahan kept Atlanta off the scoreboard for the next five innings, striking out nine in the process, but Tampa Bay’s biggest threat was snuffed out in the bottom of the fifth inning. Willy Adames led off with a double and Chris Hermann followed with a single to left to put runners on the corners with nobody out. Michael Perez struck out and Austin Meadows hit a sharp ground ball that Braves second baseman turned into an inning-ending double play.
Atlanta got four runs in the eighth inning off reliever Colin Poche. A two-run triple by Trey Harris was followed by a two-run homer by Cristian Pache.
Few in the crowd of 3,976 were around in the ninth inning when the Braves added three more runs, including a lead-off blast by Greyson Jenista. Atlanta pounded out 15 hits on the night, two each by Camargo, Austin Riley and Jonathan Morales.
Brandon Lowe had two hits for the Rays. Other bright spots were the defensive play of Tsutsugo, who started the game at third base, and the performance of Alvarado, who struck out three in a row after hitting the first batter he faced.
The Braves will visit the Red Sox in Fort Myers today while the Rays will be back home hosting the Twins at 1:05 p.m. at the Charlotte Sports Park.
