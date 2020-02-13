NORTH PORT - A couple of spots to the right of the untouched locker of injured pitcher Cole Hamels at CoolToday Park sits another veteran looking to get a fresh start in a new place.
Felix Hernandez agreed to a $1-million, one-year minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves this offseason and a chance to remake a historic career that’s taken a downturn over the past few years.
Though the price tag on Hernandez is far below the 1-year, $18-million deal Hamels signed, “King Felix” brings a similar presence to the clubhouse.
“It’s gonna be cool. He was one of the ones I watched because Seattle was on all the time at home,” said 22-year-old starting pitcher Mike Soroka, who is from Alberta, Canada. “I don’t know how many years he threw close to 240 innings. That’s incredible. I don’t care what era that is. That’s a lot.”
Injuries have derailed Hernandez over the past two years in which he’s posted a 9-22 record and an ERA well north of 5 in both seasons.
While the recent results have been a far-cry from the former Cy Young winner and six-time All-Star that struck out 200-plus batters for six straight seasons, he’s convinced that he can make a comeback.
“The last two years, first of all, I wasn’t healthy,” Hernandez said. “It wasn’t a good year, but I’m gonna forget about it. That’s the past. It’s a new year, it’s a new organization, new team.
“I’m not that old. I’m 33. I’m not that old.”
Hernandez said he reached out to four teams this offseason when deciding where to sign, but was attracted to the Braves after speaking with general manager Alex Anthopoulos.
Despite winning 169 games for Seattle across 15 seasons, Hernandez has never pitched in the postseason. In Atlanta, he saw a chance to finally make the playoffs, and even a World Series.
“It’s a great team, a great rotation and a great group of guys,” he said. “My mindset is just first of all, I’m healthy, and I’m gonna go out there and compete against anybody.
“I just have to be healthy and do my thing.”
The soon-to-be 34-year-old said he hasn’t deviated from his typical workout routines despite his recent injuries. He still goes to the gym five times a week and plays long toss, and said he feels lighter than he has in quite some time.
And even if Hernandez can’t return to something near his best years, his experience in the game should prove invaluable to several of Atlanta’s young pitchers.
“To see him (pitch) and understand how he did that every day, is gonna be fun to follow,” Soroka said. “It’s gonna be fun to watch him work and watch him compete, because I think he still really wants to be out there.”
Along with Soroka, Mike Foltynewicz, Max Fried and Hamels are the only Braves that have secured spots in the rotation. Players such as Hernandez, Sean Newcomb and Kyle Wright were expected to compete for the open fifth spot. But now with Hamels on the bench for what appears to be at least the beginning of the season, another spot is there for the taking.
“I’m just glad to be here,” Hernandez said. “I feel really good. I’m not gonna complain. I’m just gonna go out and do my thing.”
