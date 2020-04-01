Players such as Kevin Kiermeirer and Blake Snell are far from the only members of the Tampa Bay Rays' organization effected when the coronavirus put a halt to major league baseball nearly three weeks ago.
While they're hardly household names outside of their parents' household in Port Charlotte, brothers Thomas and Jerry Culkin are important members of the Rays' organization. And while they've never thrown a pitch or swung a bat for Tampa Bay, they are in the clubhouse every day at Tropicana Field, making their own contributions.
Thomas, 25, is the Rays' assistant home clubhouse manager and younger brother Jerry, 20, is a clubhouse attendant. Both have worn the Rays' uniform, having previously served as bat boys for both the big-league and Stone Crabs minor league teams.
Thomas is currently in his fourth season with the team, having previously served as a clubhouse attendant as well as a bat boy. Meanwhile, Jerry is waiting to begin his first season as a major league clubhouse attendant after three seasons of bat boy duty. And before you ask, they've already all the Tom and Jerry jokes.
"I got started in baseball with the Stone Crabs," Thomas said earlier this week from the St. Petersburg apartment he shares with his brother. "I was taking classes at a community college and I came across (a food and beverage) internship and I thought as a lifelong baseball fan it would be awesome to get the opportunity to see behind the scenes.
"I progressed to working in the clubhouse, then the year I got promoted to clubhouse manager (in Port Charlotte), we needed a bat boy and I told my boss that my brother would be interested. Things kind of progressed from there."
Thomas said that working in the minors allowed both brothers to discover their love of the other side of the game.
"(It was) late nights, early mornings, with very little pay, but we loved it," he recalled. "The experience in the minor leagues not only showed us this is what we wanted to do, but that we were in it for the right reasons. Your doing it because you love what you're doing."
Not that the hours get much better at the big-league level. The brothers typically arrive at the stadium between 10 a.m. and noon for a 7 p.m. start and most nights don't leave until between midnight and 1 a.m.
The pay is better at the major league level and big-leaguers can be generous tippers. Neither could recall any particularly outrageous requests from a player, but they do earn that tip money.
"You get the standard dry cleaning and oil changes," Thomas said. "There was a time, the team was on the road, I had go to a player's house (to wait for the cable company). They had texted me at midnight to be at their house at 7 the next morning."
However, not all of the tasks are mundane. Thomas recalled something that happened on a holiday weekend a couple of seasons ago.
"There was one time when we were on the road and the clubhouse manager called me and said that (former closer Alex Colome) had forgotten one of his gloves," he said. "Typically we would just ship it overnight, but because of the holiday (we couldn't).
"This was about 7 p.m. and he said 'I need you to book a flight immediately,' We were playing the Twins in Minnesota and I had to book a flight that night and was on a plane at 5 in the morning. I got there delivered the glove, stayed for the game and flew back the next day."
Stories like that and friendships with players such as Snell and shortstop Wily Adames, both of whom they met as members of the Stone Crabs, may be among the reasons Jerry, a junior USF, isn't looking to make a career change after graduation.
"I intend to keep working in baseball, preferably in the clubhouse role," said the one-time Port Charlotte High second baseman. "Once I get my degree, that will give me the opportunity to do other things if I want to, but right now I intend to remain in the clubhouse."
The two say they have a shared goal to run their own clubhouse together one day. But for now they're at home wanting for baseball to return.
"The Rays have been gracious enough to continue playing their employees, so we're grateful for that," Thomas said. "There are obviously bigger things going on out there right now, but for there to be so much uncertainly (surrounding the baseball season) right now is disappointing."
