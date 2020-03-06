FORT MYERS — Rays manager Kevin Cash said Blake Snell looked “really good” in a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday that was the latest test of the lefty starter’s previously sore left elbow.
More importantly, Cash said, "He looked normal.''
Snell mixed in his fastball, curveball, slider and changeup during the session in the enclosed batting cage/pitching lab facility, which allowed the Rays to collect measurable data on his outing.
"All pitches. Strikes. Power,'' Cash said. "He was in the cage throwing, so we got readings right out.
"I think just by his demeanor afterward he was very excited with the way he felt.''
Snell has been idled since reporting soreness in his elbow after his Feb. 26 one-inning spring debut and receiving a cortisone shot on Feb. 28. He said going into Friday’s session that how he felt on Saturday would be equally important.
If all goes well, he likely will return to game action against the Blue Jays Monday in Dunedin, likely starting over in the buildup process.
"Hopefully he feels good and we get him right back out there,'' Cash said.
Cash said it may take a couple of outings for the Rays to determine how deep into the regular season Snell’s first start will be delayed. He potentially could pitch at the back end of the March 30-April 1 second series against the Yankees, or the start of the road trip to Texas, Boston and Cleveland that begins April 3.
"He’s not pitching opening day,'' Cash said. "Where? I don’t know where he’ll slot in.''
* Cash said Brent Honeywell “looked good” in throwing his third bullpen session of the spring in his comeback from a second elbow surgery. Honeywell threw 20 pitches, mixing changeups and fastballs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.