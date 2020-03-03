NORTH PORT — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker has been looking for emerging slugger Austin Riley to cut down on the swings and misses.
In a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Riley showed his power, bouncing a home run off the scoreboard in left-center field at CoolToday Park, which Snitker enjoyed as he continues to monitor the battle at third base.
"That thing was scorched," Snitker said.
The hit came on a 3-2 count with the Braves down 1-0 in the sixth inning. Riley took Rays reliever Aaron Sleger over the fence for a two-run home run.
Riley has had a strong spring and has gotten hot of late. He's batting .316 in seven games with a home run and three RBIs. Though he is still in a fight with Johan Camargo for an Opening Day roster spot, Snitker has taken notice of his improvements at the plate.
"I really like where he's at," Snitker said. "All the work that he's done and the focus he's put into it, I think he's looked really good. We know what kind of damage he can do when he gets like that.
"He stayed inside the ball really good. It was almost like he wasn't trying to do too much. When the other guys was throwing 100 MPH, it's kind of hard. Just try and make contact and when he does, it can go like that."
Riley's homer gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead after the Rays got on the board in the first inning on a sacrifice-fly from Nate Lowe to score Brandon Lowe.
But from there, the bullpen quickly gave the momentum back to Tampa in the eighth.
Jacob Webb entered for the first time this spring after rehabbing an elbow injury, but gave up four runs after forcing a lead-off groundout.
Rays' Miles Mastrobuoni singled after a Dalton Kelly walk. Three straight singles plated three runs and a groundout scored another to give the Rays a three-run lead that would hold.
For Webb, along with Chris Martin, who also made his spring debut Tuesday, the priority was getting him back on the mound to see how the arm responded.
"It was just to get him back out there," Snitker said. "I could tell just by the look on his face that he's out there wanting to strike everybody out and forcing the ball a little bit. But the biggest thing is, with everything he's been through, he's back out there and we'll see. If he feels good tomorrow then today was a huge success."
Felix Hernandez got the start, going four innings and giving up one run on four hits. Darren O'Day, Chris Martin and Chad Sobotka each pitched a hitless inning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.