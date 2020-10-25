NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Diontae Johnson, and the Pittsburgh Steelers remained perfect by holding off Tennessee for a 27-24 victory Sunday in a game postponed three weeks after the Titans came down with the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak of the season.
In a matchup of the AFC’s two remaining undefeated teams, the Titans rallied by scoring 17 straight after being dominated in the first half. They failed to complete the comeback when Stephen Gostkowski, who made a 51-yarder earlier, missed from 45 yards wide right with 14 seconds left that sent the Steelers running around the field in celebration with the Titans (5-1) stunned.
“Oh, man. I mean, I was surprised he missed it,” Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “Our idea was to go into overtime. A good kicker. It’s tough.”
The Steelers improved to 6-0 for their best start since 1978, when Pittsburgh won its first seven on the way to the Super Bowl. This was just the fifth time undefeated teams had met in Week 7 or later, and the winner of the previous four all made the Super Bowl.
“We feel we have a really good football team,” Roethlisberger said. “We feel we can be really special ... That’s going to be a short-lived happiness because we know what’s coming next.”
WASHINGTON 25, COWBOYS 3
At Landover, Md., Cole Holcomb and Washington’s defense dominated Elliott and the Cowboys offense on Sunday, piling up six sacks, the pick and a forced fumble that became a safety in a blowout.
That defensive play set the tone and helped Washington snap a five-game skid and deal Dallas another frustrating defeat.
Montez Sweat led Washington (2-5) with two sacks and Landon Collins knocked the ball out of Andy Dalton’s hands for an early safety before leaving with an ankle injury. Dalton was under siege all day behind a patchwork offensive line before being knocked out of the game in the third quarter on a shoulder-to-head hit from Jon Bostic, who was ejected.
Dalton was 9 of 19 for 75 yards before being concussed. The Cowboys said the veteran quarterback was doing better after the game than when he walked off the field and would be flying home with the team.
Washington allowed 142 total yards and put up 397 to win a game by double digits for the first time since November 2018.
BROWNS 37, BENGALS 34
At Cincinnati, Baker Mayfield brushed aside all the outside noise about his dismal performance last week. Then, nursing sore ribs, he shut up all the critics.
“What criticism? What are you talking about?” Mayfield quipped after throwing five touchdown passes and leading the Browns past the Cincinnati Bengals.
The quarterback actually overcame a terrible start against the Bengals. He went 0 for 5, including an interception on his first attempt of the game . Mayfield then completed the next 22 of 23 passes. The last was most important, a leaping grab by Donovan People-Jones in the end zone with 15 seconds left to win it for the Browns (5-2).
Cincinnati rookie Joe Burrow turned in another terrific game, but again it wasn’t enough. He hit 35 of 47 passes for a season-high 406 yards and three touchdowns.
Mayfield, the top overall draft pick in 2018, was 22 for 28 for 297 yards. Rashard Higgins had six catches for 110 yards, and tight end Harrison Bryant had two touchdown catches.
PACKERS 35, TEXANS 20
At Houston, Aaron Rodgers insisted that Green Bay’s lackluster performance in its first loss of the season last week was an anomaly.
He and the Packers proved that by easily handling the Houston Texans.
“That game is an outlier I believe and today was more in line with our first four weeks,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns as the Packers bounced back.
Despite being without leading rusher Aaron Jones and left tackle David Bakhtiari, Green Bay (5-1) had no trouble handling the woeful Texans (1-6) as it built a 21-0 lead by halftime.
Green Bay’s strong day on offense was aided by a career-high 196 yards receiving by Davante Adams, who had touchdown receptions of 3 and 45 yards.
SAINTS 27, PANTHERS 24
At New Orleans, Drew Brees passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns without two top receivers and the Saints quarterback rushed for another score to lead New Orleans.
The Panthers had driven across midfield in the final minutes when Marcus Davenport’s sack of Teddy Bridgewater led coach Matt Rhule to send out kicker Joey Slye for a 65-yard field goal on fourth-and-19. The kick fell just short of the crossbar and the Saints (4-2) were able to run out the final 1:55 while the Panthers (3-4) dropped their second straight game.
Brees completed 29 of 36 passes to eight targets despite not having receivers Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID-19) in the lineup.
Alvin Kamara gained 148 yards from scrimmage, with 83 coming on 14 rushes.
BILLS 18, JETS 10
At East Rutherford, N.J., Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills relied on Tyler Bass’ busy leg and the ineptitude of the winless New York Jets’ offense.
The Bills were held without a touchdown for the first time this season, but Bass tied a franchise record with six field goals to help Buffalo snap a two-game skid.
“We have to find ways to finish in the end zone,” Allen said. “It has to be better on my part. A couple penalties pushed us back and put us in a bad position. Shout-out to T-Bass for making those field goals and getting us the win.”
It was the third game in 13 days for the Bills (5-2), who lost to Tennessee and Kansas City before coming through against the league-worst Jets (0-7).
The Bills fell behind 10-0 early and couldn’t finish in the red zone, finishing 0 for 5 inside the 20.
49ERS 33, PATRIOTS 6
At Foxborough, Mass., Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for a career-high three touchdowns and 112 yards before leaving with an ankle injury as the San Francisco 49ers dominated.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finished 20 of 25 for 277 yards with two interceptions in his first game against his former team. San Francisco (4-3) has followed back-to-back losses with two wins and is 3-0 on the road.
The Patriots’ 27-point loss was their largest at home under Bill Belichick, according to Elias Sports Bureau. They had gone 286 games without a three-game losing streak, the longest span between three-game slides in NFL history. New England fell to 2-4 for the first since coach Belichick’s first season in 2000, when the Patriots went 5-11.
New England was outgained 467-241 in total yards.
San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk had six catches for 115 yards and Deebo Samuel had five catches for 65 yards before leaving the game with a hamstring injury.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton struggled throughout, completing 9 of 15 passes for 98 yards and three interceptions before being replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter.
CHIEFS 43, BRONCOS 16
At Denver, the Chiefs didn’t need the usual heroics from Patrick Mahomes to rout Denver for the 10th straight win over their AFC West rivals.
The Chiefs (6-1) found other ways to dominate Denver (2-4) on a snowy afternoon that began with a temperature of 14 degrees at kickoff.
Kansas City took a 24-9 halftime lead even though Mahomes completed just one pass in the second quarter, a 5-yarder, and had just 99 yards through the air in the first half.
Mahomes finally extended his NFL-leading streak to 17 consecutive games with a touchdown throw when he hit Tyreek Hill from 10 yards with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Mahomes finished a methodical 15 of 23 for 200 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and four sacks.
LIONS 23, FALCONS 22
At Atlanta, Detroit let Todd Gurley score with just over a minute remaining to get the ball back, giving Matthew Stafford enough time to drive the Lions to the winning TD as time expired.
Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on an ad-libbed, 11-yard scoring pass and Matt Prater, pushed back by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, nailed a 48-yard extra point kick to give the Lions a victory.
“Just an amazing game,” Detroit coach Matt Patricia said. “Unreal.”
All too real for the Falcons (1-6), who fired coach Dan Quinn on the heels of becoming the first team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games after leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter.
This one only added to the misery.
