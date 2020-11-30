After more than a year of speculation, this is the week that the Charlotte Stone Crabs, as well as minor league teams across the country, will find out their organizational fate.
In October 2019, Baseball America magazine obtained a list of 42 teams Major League Baseball was allegedly targeting for contraction. Today, the league is expected to send out “invitations” informing minor league affiliates whether they will continue to be associated with MLB.
“They still have to get down to 120 (teams), so there’ll be 40-plus, 42 or 43, teams that do not end up with an affiliation,” Stone Crabs general manager Jeff Cook said on Monday.
The operating agreement between MLB and minor league baseball expired on Sept. 30, thus allowing Major League owners and Commissioner Rob Manfred the opportunity to better control how the minor leagues are run. Each minor league team is individually owned, separate from the ownership of the major league clubs
The Stone Crabs do not appear to be in danger of being contracted by virtue of their proximity to their parent organization, the Rays, and the fact that they are a spring training facility.
“Logically, I think the Rays enjoy having (their minor league teams) where they are,” said Cook. “But a lot of it is decided at the major league level. It’s out of our hands. Obviously, we want to stay and work with the Rays.”
The uncertainty extends beyond whether the Stone Crabs will get to play, but also to what level they’ll be playing at and whom they’ll play against.
Charlotte has been playing in the 12-team Florida State League, but numerous reports have the number of teams being reduced to 10. One obvious candidate for contraction is the Braves’ affiliate, the Fire Frogs. That club was ticketed to play in North Port this summer, thanks to an agreement in which the Stone Crabs allowed them to infringe on their geographic area, but COVID cancelled those plans.
“In the original plan, it was going to be 10 teams because there was a team that was in flux, the Fire Frogs, they didn’t really have an ownership group,” Cook recalled. “I think the Daytona Tortugas were also on the list originally.
“For them it’s based on facility issues, but they’re fighting to stay in. My guess is it’s a minimum of 10 teams, possibly 11.”
The Tortugas play in the only stadium in the FSL that is not a spring training facility.
“Like all of the other teams and communities,” Tortugas GM Jim Jaworski told the Daytona Beach News-Journal, “we are waiting and hoping.”
The teams that remain in the Florida State League will probably be playing at a lower level. The New York Mets (Port St. Lucie) and the New York Yankees (Tampa) have both announced that their Florida affiliates will now be at the low-A level, rather than the traditional high-A.
“The prevailing theory is that whoever remains in what was the Florida State League will be low-A,” said Cook. “For us operationally it’s not a big jump one way or another. A big jump would be from A-ball to Triple-A, but from high-A to low-A it doesn’t make a huge difference with the fan base or what we do in the community.”
But until the official word comes down, none of these potential changes are set in stone. As a matter of fact, the Stone Crabs don’t even know the name of their league.
“The only thing that’s been settled for sure is that Major League Baseball will take over scheduling completely for the 2022 season,” Cook said. “I don’t know what that will mean for the 2021 season as far as scheduling or even what the leagues will be called.
“No one seems to have the answer.”
