The past year has seen more than its share of stores and companies shut their doors. But as "Going out of Business" sales go, this one is a little more unusual than most.
On Dec. 9, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that the Charlotte Stone Crabs would no longer be one of their minor league affiliates. The Stone Crabs had been the Rays’ high-A affiliate since 2009.
But the organization will now move their Bowling Green (Ky.) team from low-A to the high-A and have invited the Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs to become their low-A affiliate.
So on Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Monday, from 9 a.m-4 p.m., the Stone Crabs will be hosting a “yard sale" at the team's offices at the Charlotte Sports Park at 2300 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.
The Stone Crabs need to vacate their offices by Jan. 6.
"Getting 11 years worth of stuff out of a bunch of different buildings is quite the process," said general manager Jeff Cook, who is literally the last man standing on the Stone Crabs' staff.
According to Cook, the sale items include desks, computer equipment, kitchen equipment and supplies, memorabilia and merchandise. He added that all items will be priced at discounts of up to 75% off.
The Stone Crabs asked that those attending the sale, please wear a face masks and practice proper social distancing. Cook said that the sale is cash only and team would not be offering returns or refunds.
"It's a little bit of everything. It's going to be merchandise and team store stuff, but it will also be office supplies and some smaller concession stuff, like condiment dispensers and maybe some pots and pans," he said in the phone interview on Thursday. "All the bigger stuff (belongs to) the County."
Cook said a lot of material has already been donated to different area Boys and Girls clubs and a lot has been given away.
He said there will be plenty of team merchandise, including clothing and bobbleheads, but also items like the artwork, pictures of former players and the stadium, that hangs on the walls of the team offices.
"There's still a lot of stuff," he said. "Anything that's not sold or whatever is going to be left on the curb."
Cook still has a few duties left beyond getting the stadium cleaned out, such as making sure 2021 season ticket holders get their refunds. After that he's going to take a well-deserved break before deciding what he wants to do next in his career.
But first he has to get this weekend's big sale out of the way.
"We hope to have a good turn out Sunday and Monday," he said. "We've had a lot of good responses on email and Facebook.
"Hopefully we'll get these things to people (who are interested) and give them a chance to say goodbye and get a little piece of what's left of the Stone Crabs."
If anyone has questions in advance they may email info@stonecrabsbaseball.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.