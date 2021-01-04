JAYSHON PLATT
Venice boys basketball, junior
It’s not rare for Platt to take over games for the Indians, but he did so in heroic fashion this past week in the Suncoast Holiday Classic at Riverview High School.
He scored the team’s final 13 points in a comeback win over Braden River and then turned around the very next day to do it again — scoring crucial points in the fourth quarter and in overtime as Venice beat Hardee.
“There’s been a few games I’ve taken over at the end,” Platt said. “It feels good. I try to get to the paint and draw a foul. We need to learn how to slow the game down at the end and stay in control.”
D’YANIS JIMENEZ
Charlotte girls basketball, sophomore
The arrival of Jimenez has made the Tarpons an even more dangerous team this season. That potential was on full display this past week as she helped Charlotte win the Chick-Fil-A Classic, beating Booker, Out-of-Door Academy and Bradenton Christian.
Jimenez scored 50 total points (25 in the win over Booker) over the three games and was named tournament MVP for her effort.
“Since joining the team, she’s kind of had to adjust to us as a new player coming in,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “I think this past week she found a spot where she could help us out. That showed with her big game against Booker and following that.
“Her play-making ability definitely helps us out and we’re hoping we can keep her on a roll.”
