Sun Sports staff
Rarely does an NFL Draft first round resemble anything like most experts predict ahead of time.
This is particularly difficult to predict, despite the glut of talented offensive tackles and receivers, given the lack of Pro Days and individual workouts because of the pandemic.
Undeterred the Sun sports staff has decided to forge ahead with our limited mock draft, which features the first five picks and the remainder of first rounders belonging to Florida teams.
Jacob Hoag, Sun Sports Writer
1. Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow, QB: Some critics question how NFL ready Burrow is, but his senior tape has made him the best prospect at the position.
2. Washington Redskins, Chase Young, DE: A physically dominant rusher, Young is the next polished lineman to come off the Buckeyes defensive line.
3. Detroit Lions, Jeff Okudah, DB: A lockdown defender, Okudah can limit the impact of top wideouts and would fill a void after the Lions dealt Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.
4. New York Giants, Isaiah Simmons, LB: Simmons lined up all over the defense for Clemson and can play a hybrid linebacker/safety role for a defense in need of playmakers.
5. Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovoila, QB: Injury concerns loom, ”Tank for Tua” comes to fruition as the Dolphins need a quarterback of the future.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars, Javon Kinlaw, DT: With Yannick Ngokue forcing his way out, the Jags could pair a strong and agile Kinlaw with Josh Allen, who recorded 12 sacks last year.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Andrew Thomas, OT: New pieces Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are useless if Brady can’t throw the ball and Thomas can bolster an offensive line that was a revolving door at times.
18. Dolphins, Josh Jones, OT: Jones was one of Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated lineman who will be leaned on to help keep Tagovoila upright.
20. Jaguars, A.J. Terrell, DB: He’s a long and fast corner that will help replace Jalen Ramsey and A.J Bouye.
26. Miami Dolphins, Jonathon Taylor, RB: Adding Jordan Howard was nice, but Taylor’s explosive speed is a better fit.
Vinnie Portell, Sun Sports Writer
1. Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow, QB: Just about everyone expects the Bengals to select the Heisman winner after several underwhelming seasons.
2. Washington Redskins, Chase Young, DE: It’s hard to see the Redskins passing on the edge rusher out of Ohio State, considered to be one of the best talents of the draft.
3. Detroit Lions, Jeff Okudah, CB: The Lions may trade down, but if they stay at No. 3, it should be the lockdown cornerback out of Ohio State.
4. New York Giants, Jedrick Wills Jr., OT: The Giants have spent two first round picks over the past two years on their running back and quarterback, and can’t afford to not protect them.
5. Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa, OT: If they don’t trade up, it would feel strange if the Dolphins didn’t select Tagovailoa after “tanking for Tua.”
9. Jacksonville Jaguars, CJ Henderson, CB: After trading Jalen Ramsay out of town and a down year for A.J. Bouye, the Jaguars could use another talented cornerback.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mekhi Becton, OT: The Bucs would be foolish not to protect their new quarterback. The 6-foot-7, 365-pound offensive lineman out of Louisville should help with that.
18. Miami Dolphins, Justin Jefferson: There’s not much to like about the Dolphins offense after a year in which they struggled to be competitive, but adding a quarterback and a player such as Jefferson, who could be available at the 18 pick, would help reverse those fortunes.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars, K’Lavon Chaisson, DT: Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear to everyone that he wants out of Jacksonville, and LSU star is a good candidate to fill his shoes.
26. Miami Dolphins, Jeff Gladney, S: Miami traded away Minkah Fitzpatrick sp by adding the DB out of TCU, Miami will have a player to pair with cornerback Xavien Howard.
Scott Zucker, Sun Sports Editor
1. Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow, QB: Seems like a no-brainer, even for the Bengals.
2. Washington Redskins, Chase Young, DE: Probably the most talented player in the draft, could be No. 1, but the Bengals have a strong QB need.
3. Detroit Lions, Jeff Okudah, CB: A prime trade up opportunity, but the Lions have a glaring need at corner.
4. New York Giants, Jedrick Willis, OT: In a deep tackle draft, Alabama’s Willis is the best fit at right tackle.
5. Miami Dolphins, Justin Herbert, QB: Forget what it says higher in these picks, the Dolphins are worried about Tua’s health. Herbert is the next best thing.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars, CJ Henderson, CB: Defense will always be a valued commodity in Jacksonville, and the Jaguars dealt away their star CB last year.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Josh Jones, OL: Nothing is as important as protecting their new (yet old) franchise QB, Jones fits the bill.
18. Miami Dolphins, Xavier McKinney, S: On a team with many holes, the Dolphins fill the one at safety with the best playmaker available.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars, Henry Ruggs III, WR: The Alabama receiver is the latest to try to fill the need for speed (and hands) in Jacksonville.
26. Miami Dolphins, D’Andre Swift, RB: The Georgia star may be the first RB off the board, for the running hungry Dolphins.
