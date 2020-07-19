Better late than never, baseball returns this Thursday night.

The shortened 60-game season figures to contain plenty of surprises, both at the team and individual levels, but nonetheless, Sun Sports staffers Vinnie Portell and Scott Zucker are putting it on the line with their bold (in some cases) preseason predictions.

American League

Division winners

Vinnie: Rays in the East, White Sox in Central and Astros in West.

The Rays are ready to take the next step and overpower the Yankees in the East, while the White Sox should surprise many in the Central and the Astros, cheating scandal aside, should continue to reign atop the West.

Scott: Yankees in the East, Twins in Central and Astros in West.

The finally healthy Yankees look dangers in the East, the Twins firepower is enough in the Central and the Astros remain the ones to beat out West.

Wild cards

Vinnie: Yankees and Athletics

These two 2019 playoff teams are still strong enough to return.

Scott: Rays and White Sox

The Rays will give the Yanks a run for the East and Chicago is young and talented.

Division Series

Vinnie: Rays over White Sox, 3-1 and Astros over Athletics, 3-0.

Scott: Yankees over Rays, 3-2 and Twins over Astros, 3-0.

ALCS

Vinnie: Astros over Rays, 4-2

Scott: Yankees over Twins, 4-1

Most Valuable Player

Vinnie: Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros

Bregman nearly caught Mike Trout for the MVP last year. Now 26 and only getting better, he's ready to become one of the best.

Scott: Mike Trout, OF, Angels

The Angels superstar remains the obvious choice, but it's impossible to ignore his track record of finishing first or second in MVP voting in seven of the last eight seasons.

Cy Young Award

Vinnie: Gerritt Cole, Yankees

Lost out on the 2019 Cy Young to fellow Astro Justin Verlander. Now on the Yankees, Cole is in position to take his stardom to another level.

Scott: Tyler Glasnow, Rays

Two years ago it was Blake Snell, last season it was Charlie Morton and now Glasnow’s time has arrived. The hard-throwing right-hander probably has the best stuff on the Rays’ staff.

Rookie of the Year

Vinnie: Luis Robert, CF, White Sox

See below

Scott: Luis Robert, CF, White Sox

The White Sox have handed the center field job to the Cuban native who hit .328 with 32 homers, 92 RBI and 36 steals at three different levels last season.

National League

Division winners

Vinnie: Braves in East, Cardinals in Central, Dodgers in West

The Braves have a young core to go with additions Marcell Ozuna and Travis D’Arnaud, while Cardinals boast ace Jack Flaherty, a deep lineup and other top prospects on the way and Dodgers have only gotten better, especially after adding Mookie Betts..

Scott: Nationals in East, Reds in Central, Dodgers in the West

The Nats pitching is just too strong in the East, the Reds are underrated all around in the Central and the Dodgers win the West every year, this time with Mookie Betts.

Wild cards

Vinnie: Mets and Brewers

The Mets have the talent, health is always the question, while the Brewers will go as far as their hitting takes them.

Scott: Braves and Diamondbacks

The Braves are good enough to win the East, but can't match the Nats' pitching, while the D-backs get a boost from signing Madison Bumgarner.

Division Series

Vinnie: Braves over Cardinals, 3-1 and Dodgers over Brewers, 3-2

Scott: Dodgers over the Braves 3-2, Nationals over the Reds, 3-0

NLCS

Vinnie: Dodgers over Braves, 4-1

Scott: Dodgers over Nationals, 4-2

Most Valuable Player

Vinnie: Cody Bellinger, CF, Dodgers

Last year’s NL MVP, it’s tough to see anyone catching Bellinger unless it's another young outfielder such as Ronald Acuña Jr. or Christian Yelich.

Scott: Mookie Betts, RF, Dodgers

A former MVP brings another quality bat and glove to the top of an already talented Dodgers lineup. If L.A. makes a World Series run, Betts figures to be at the center of it.

Cy Young Award

Vinnie: Jacob deGrom, Mets

One of the least lucky pitchers in baseball is due for some correction back to the norm. With some of the best control in baseball and plenty of experience he’ll only need a typical season to be in the conversation.

Scott: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals

The right-hander was nearly unhittable in the second half last season, going 7-2 with a 0.91 ERA and an 0.71 WHIP after the All-Star break.

Rookie of the Year

Vinnie: Dylan Carlson, OF, Cardinals

A true five-tool player on a playoff team, Carlson should have the spotlight on him most of the year.

Scott: Dustin May, SP, Dodgers

The right-hander with the flowing red mane claims a spot thanks to David Price’s decision to opt out. May came up last August and struck out 32 in 34 2/3 innings with only five walks.

World Series

Vinnie: Dodgers over Houston, 4-2

Scott:  Yankees over Dodgers, 4-3

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments