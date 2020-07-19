Better late than never, baseball returns this Thursday night.
The shortened 60-game season figures to contain plenty of surprises, both at the team and individual levels, but nonetheless, Sun Sports staffers Vinnie Portell and Scott Zucker are putting it on the line with their bold (in some cases) preseason predictions.
American League
Division winners
Vinnie: Rays in the East, White Sox in Central and Astros in West.
The Rays are ready to take the next step and overpower the Yankees in the East, while the White Sox should surprise many in the Central and the Astros, cheating scandal aside, should continue to reign atop the West.
Scott: Yankees in the East, Twins in Central and Astros in West.
The finally healthy Yankees look dangers in the East, the Twins firepower is enough in the Central and the Astros remain the ones to beat out West.
Wild cards
Vinnie: Yankees and Athletics
These two 2019 playoff teams are still strong enough to return.
Scott: Rays and White Sox
The Rays will give the Yanks a run for the East and Chicago is young and talented.
Division Series
Vinnie: Rays over White Sox, 3-1 and Astros over Athletics, 3-0.
Scott: Yankees over Rays, 3-2 and Twins over Astros, 3-0.
ALCS
Vinnie: Astros over Rays, 4-2
Scott: Yankees over Twins, 4-1
Most Valuable Player
Vinnie: Alex Bregman, 3B, Astros
Bregman nearly caught Mike Trout for the MVP last year. Now 26 and only getting better, he's ready to become one of the best.
Scott: Mike Trout, OF, Angels
The Angels superstar remains the obvious choice, but it's impossible to ignore his track record of finishing first or second in MVP voting in seven of the last eight seasons.
Cy Young Award
Vinnie: Gerritt Cole, Yankees
Lost out on the 2019 Cy Young to fellow Astro Justin Verlander. Now on the Yankees, Cole is in position to take his stardom to another level.
Scott: Tyler Glasnow, Rays
Two years ago it was Blake Snell, last season it was Charlie Morton and now Glasnow’s time has arrived. The hard-throwing right-hander probably has the best stuff on the Rays’ staff.
Rookie of the Year
Vinnie: Luis Robert, CF, White Sox
See below
Scott: Luis Robert, CF, White Sox
The White Sox have handed the center field job to the Cuban native who hit .328 with 32 homers, 92 RBI and 36 steals at three different levels last season.
National League
Division winners
Vinnie: Braves in East, Cardinals in Central, Dodgers in West
The Braves have a young core to go with additions Marcell Ozuna and Travis D’Arnaud, while Cardinals boast ace Jack Flaherty, a deep lineup and other top prospects on the way and Dodgers have only gotten better, especially after adding Mookie Betts..
Scott: Nationals in East, Reds in Central, Dodgers in the West
The Nats pitching is just too strong in the East, the Reds are underrated all around in the Central and the Dodgers win the West every year, this time with Mookie Betts.
Wild cards
Vinnie: Mets and Brewers
The Mets have the talent, health is always the question, while the Brewers will go as far as their hitting takes them.
Scott: Braves and Diamondbacks
The Braves are good enough to win the East, but can't match the Nats' pitching, while the D-backs get a boost from signing Madison Bumgarner.
Division Series
Vinnie: Braves over Cardinals, 3-1 and Dodgers over Brewers, 3-2
Scott: Dodgers over the Braves 3-2, Nationals over the Reds, 3-0
NLCS
Vinnie: Dodgers over Braves, 4-1
Scott: Dodgers over Nationals, 4-2
Most Valuable Player
Vinnie: Cody Bellinger, CF, Dodgers
Last year’s NL MVP, it’s tough to see anyone catching Bellinger unless it's another young outfielder such as Ronald Acuña Jr. or Christian Yelich.
Scott: Mookie Betts, RF, Dodgers
A former MVP brings another quality bat and glove to the top of an already talented Dodgers lineup. If L.A. makes a World Series run, Betts figures to be at the center of it.
Cy Young Award
Vinnie: Jacob deGrom, Mets
One of the least lucky pitchers in baseball is due for some correction back to the norm. With some of the best control in baseball and plenty of experience he’ll only need a typical season to be in the conversation.
Scott: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals
The right-hander was nearly unhittable in the second half last season, going 7-2 with a 0.91 ERA and an 0.71 WHIP after the All-Star break.
Rookie of the Year
Vinnie: Dylan Carlson, OF, Cardinals
A true five-tool player on a playoff team, Carlson should have the spotlight on him most of the year.
Scott: Dustin May, SP, Dodgers
The right-hander with the flowing red mane claims a spot thanks to David Price’s decision to opt out. May came up last August and struck out 32 in 34 2/3 innings with only five walks.
World Series
Vinnie: Dodgers over Houston, 4-2
Scott: Yankees over Dodgers, 4-3
