The Tampa Bay Vipers will be looking for their first win entering their home opener next Saturday against Houston at Raymond James Stadium.
Meanwhile here are some takeaways from their 17-9 loss to the Seattle Dragons Saturday in Week 2 of the XFL season:
MISSING MURRAY
With Week 1 starter Aaron Murray out with a foot injury, Taylor Cornelius started at quarterback Saturday for the Vipers. He got off to a rough start and finished 16 of 27 passing for 154 yards and two interceptions, including one in the end zone on the game’s final play.
FLOWERS WILTS
The biggest play of the game came late in the third quarter when Seattle defensive end Marcell Frazier intercepted Tampa’s Quinton Flowers at the Vipers 1-yard line and scored to give the Dragons a 14-9 lead. Flowers, a former USF star, finished 3 of 7 passing for 18 yards.
SCORING DROUGHT
Tampa Bay is still looking for its first offensive TD. The Vipers lost 23-3 in New York in Week 1. On Saturday, after a scoreless first half, defensive back Tavarus McFadden scored the first touchdown in Vipers history, intercepted Seattle quarterback Brandon Silvers and returning it 78 yards for the score.
“We finally got to play a little zone coverage,” McFadden said after the play. “As soon as I got the caught the ball (I knew it was a touchdown). When the defense gets it, there’s only one mentality: go score.”
GETTING DEFENSIVE
Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Jerry Glanville’s unit was solid except for one play. Former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds’s 68-yard touchdown run in the second quarter got the Dragons on the board. ... Jacques Patrick led Tampa Bay with 73 yards rushing on 21 carries. ... Tampa Bay racked up 99 yards in penalties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.