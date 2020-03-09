Tampa Bay Times
TAMPA — The story normally starts out with two guys walking into a bar. A fight ensues and at first, it looks like the guy from out of town has the fight in hand. He’s got something to prove and came in on a mission.
But then the local guy wakes up and realizes this is his city, his bar and his reputation at hand. He’s not going to take it anymore.
That’s basically what happened Sunday night as the Vipers marched into Los Angeles with eyes on a potential playoff spot, coming off of last weekend’s 25-0 win against the Defenders — which was the first in the franchise’s history.
A strong start in the first half, which saw Tampa Bay take a 24-6 lead on the road in the second quarter, turned into complete mush as the Wildcats came back with 21 unanswered points and eventually the 41-34 win. Here are some key takeaways from the ESPN broadcast of Tampa Bay’s loss:
A lead built on TOs, a collapse on TDs
Tampa Bay defensive back Robert Priester intercepted on the game’s first play to set up an Andrew Franks field goal.
Two series later, Vipers defensive lineman Shane Bowman recovered a fumble in Wildcat territory, leading to quarterback Taylor Cornelius’ touchdown run for a 16-0 lead — that disappeared quickly.
Defensive coordinator Jerry Glanville’s unit, which pitched a shutout at home last week, yielded touchdowns on five of the next six possessions.
When momentum shifts
Johnson found his rhythm in the second quarter, completing 10 of 13 passes and 164 yards. The Wildcats quarterback found tight end De’Quan Hampton in the end zone to help cut the lead by six and then successfully converted a two-point attempt when Johnson found Larry Rose. In the last scoring play before the half, Johnson found Brandon Barnes on a short pass to the middle, cutting the Wildcats’ deficit by one score.
It was a huge momentum shift for the Wildcats, scoring twice in just over a minute. The XFL’s running play clock rule also makes an impact in plays like such (where both plays were scored in the final two minutes of the half).
The momentum carried the Wildcats through the second half, ultimately outscoring Tampa Bay 35-10.
Lost without Patrick?
The XFL’s top running game was held to 142 yards on 40 carries. The injury to Jaques Patrick late in the first half deprived Tampa Bay of half of its one-two punch. On his last carry, Patrick was stopped by L.A.’s Will Smith and Roderick Henderson.He laid out on the field after the play, struggling to get up. He took a handful of steps before collapsing on the field, prompting team medics to come out his way. Patrick’s face was full of agony as he placed one hand on his back.
