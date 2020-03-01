The Tampa Bay Vipers came into Sunday's game hoping for a win ... their first win of the season. To make matters worse, they were only unbeaten team in the new XFL league.
But all that changed Sunday night when the Vipers delivered an offensive beating to the DC Defenders 25-0.
The Vipers scored first with a touchdown by running back Jacques Patrick, an Orlando native who played for the Florida State Seminoles. The Vipers carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter, when quarterback Taylor Cornelius dumped a pass off to tight end DeAndre Goolsby, a former Gator, who ran it in for a touchdown.
The Vipers ended the first half leading 16-0 lead, and they continued to add points in the second half.
The Tampa team, now 1-3, will travel across the country to play the Los Angeles Wildcats at 8 p.m. Sunday. The game is expected to be aired on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.